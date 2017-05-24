Tired of her, catch me, hang me: Mumbai cop's son 'kills' mother, draws smiley in blood

Dnyeshwar Ganore found his wife Dipali Ganore, 42, lying in a pool of blood, when he returned home from work.

Mumbai: The wife of a police inspector who was part of the team that investigated the Sheena Bora murder case was found stabbed to death at her residence in Mumbai. Police suspect missing son to be behind the murder.

According to Mumbai Police press note, Dyaneshwar tried to open the door but failed, so he tried his wife's phone. But it was not reachable. When he somehow managed to open the door, he found Dipali's body on the floor in a pool of blood.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Ganore found his wife's body with a smiley drawn in the blood next to her with the words, "Tired of her. Catch me and hang me".

Police suspect that it was written by their 21-year-old son, Siddhanth, who is missing.

As per the report, Siddhanth was constantly scolded by his mother for getting bad grades and had refused to give him pocket money.

Siddhanth who had dropped out of an engineering course and was studying at National College.

His friends said that he has been keeping aloof for the last two months and was also very little on social media.