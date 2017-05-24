Doctors ready to discharge Sadhvi Thakur from hospital

Thakur was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court last month.

Mumbai: The Malgaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is bedridden at Bhopal’s Pandit Khushilal Sharma Ayurvedic Hospital battling ailments, including breast cancer and spondylitis, may soon be discharged from the hospital. The NIA court will be taking up her discharge plea next Monday. Thakur was granted bail in the case by the Bombay High Court last month.

Dr. Umesh Shukla, the doctor attending on her, said they were ready to discharge Thakur once she was able to walk on her own but was unable to say when that would happen. “She was admitted here for spinal cord related diseases and is recovering. Oncologists are also treating her for cancer,” he said. However, Bhagwan Jha, Sadhvi’s brother-in-law said: “She will be discharged in 15 days. Currently, she can stand and walk only with two people holding her up.”

Earlier, the Bombay High Court had granted her bail saying,‘prima facie no case is made out against her’, following which she was released from jail. The Malegon blast of September 2008, occurred opposite Shakil Goods Transport Company and was caused by a LML freedom motorcycle which had explosives concealed within. Six people died and a 100 others were injured.

The Maharashtra ATS head Hemant Karkare and his team had arrested 14 people for their involvement in the case. Thakur was arrested under the various sections of IPC and MCOCA.