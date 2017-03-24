The Asian Age | News

Friday, Mar 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Maharashtra doctors call off strike overnight after meeting with Fadnavis

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 2:22 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 10:20 am IST

Medical education minister Girish Mahajan had told the media that the MARD is satisfied with the government’s assurances.

Resident doctors protest at the Azad Maidan demanding security after a intern was assaulted by patient's relatives in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
 Resident doctors protest at the Azad Maidan demanding security after a intern was assaulted by patient's relatives in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Association of Residents Doctors (MARD), late on Thursday night, called off its state-wide protest.

In a letter to resident doctors, the MARD said, “Hon. High Court has commented on hardships faced by doctor (sic) and has assured to provide adequate security measures including personnel, pass system etc. Court has also assured for strict vigilance regarding implementation measures every 15 days.”

So, the MARD said, as per the court’s direction, it was requesting all resident doctors across the state to resume their duties immediately.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met with members of MARD, following which the government told residents doctors to resume work immediately and claimed that the strike had been withdrawn. The Bombay high court, which directed the state government to provide immediate and sufficient security to all the hospitals of the state, has also directed all doctors to withdraw their protest and join duty immediately. The court also told the state government-run hospitals not to take punitive action against doctors who return to work.

Initially, despite the court rap, resident doctors of government hospitals had planned to continue their agitation and gave the state government an ultimatum of 48 hours to fulfil their demands. They doctors also claimed that if their demands aren’t met in 48 hours, they will opt for mass resignation.

Medical education minister Girish Mahajan had told the media that the MARD is satisfied with the government’s assurances. “They (doctors) are expected to join duty from today. The court has also ordered them to resume the work. We have told them we will make security arrangements for them in 15 days,” Mr Mahajan had said.

Mr Fadnavis while speaking in the Assembly on Thursday had appealed to all doctors to call off the strike. “Poor patients will die if your strike continues for a few more days. You are in a noble profession. Your demands about security are serious and the state government is completely with you. But despite the government’s acceptance of all demands, you did not withdraw your agitation… there will be consequences,” Mr Fadnavis said.

Around 4,500 resident doctors in Maharashtra had been protesting for the past four days over the spate of attacks on them. Some of the resident doctors’ demands include making violence against doctors a non-bail able offence, additional security in hospitals and compensation to the kin of victims in case of attacks.

Dr Mukund, a resident doctor from Mumbai, told The Asian Age earlier, “We have submitted all our demands to the government. If we see that they aren’t being fulfilled we will opt for a mass resignation.” Another doctor, who did not wish to be identified, said during a press conference, “We are still living in fear and despite the government’s assurance on Wednesday, a female doctor was attacked in Sion Hospital. If such conditions exist, we will have no option but to stop our agitation and opt for a mass resignation.”

