Fed up of quarrels, BJP starts looking for ‘Plan B’, life sans Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Fed up of the daily quarrels with Shiv Sena on every issue, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has started seriously looking for other options, ‘plan B’ and a life after Sena.

On Thursday, top four BJP leaders in state, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met to discuss ‘plan B’. The BJP has also started internal deliberations at national level for Maharashtra.

Highly placed sources from BJP said that state sanghatan mantri Ravindra Bhusari met national sanghatan mantri Ramlal in Delhi to discuss the situation in Maharashtra.

On Thursday evening Mr Fadnavis, revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and education minister Vinod Tawade met at Mr Patil’s residence in Mumbai. Sources said, “They discussed two options in a situation of life without Sena. First was to poach MLAs from Sena, Congress and NCP. Let them resign and get re-elected on BJP ticket in bypolls.” There is buzz that 16 to 21 MLAs from all three parties are in touch with the CM ready to change loyalties.

The second option is to go for midterm polls “As per the internal survey of the BJP, the party would get comfortable majority if it goes for polls now,” said the source.

Apparently, Mr Fadnavis has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s backing to get rid of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The Sena has been attacking the CM vehemently over the farmer loan waiver issue. Sources said that Mr Fadnavis will take a final call after consultation with the central leadership.