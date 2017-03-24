The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 24, 2017 | Last Update : 10:35 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Fed up of quarrels, BJP starts looking for ‘Plan B’, life sans Shiv Sena

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 24, 2017, 3:01 am IST
Updated : Mar 24, 2017, 9:19 am IST

The Sena has been attacking the CM vehemently over the farmer loan waiver issue.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Fed up of the daily quarrels with Shiv Sena on every issue, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has started seriously looking for other options, ‘plan B’ and a life after Sena.

On Thursday, top four BJP leaders in state, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis met to discuss ‘plan B’. The BJP has also started internal deliberations at national level for Maharashtra.

Highly placed sources from BJP said that state sanghatan mantri Ravindra Bhusari met national sanghatan mantri Ramlal in Delhi to discuss the situation in Maharashtra.

On Thursday evening Mr Fadnavis, revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and education minister Vinod Tawade met at Mr Patil’s residence in Mumbai. Sources said, “They discussed two options in a situation of life without Sena. First was to poach MLAs from Sena, Congress and NCP. Let them resign and get re-elected on BJP ticket in bypolls.” There is buzz that 16 to 21 MLAs from all three parties are in touch with the CM ready to change loyalties.

The second option is to go for midterm polls “As per the internal survey of the BJP, the party would get comfortable majority if it goes for polls now,” said the source.  

Apparently, Mr Fadnavis has Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s backing  to get rid of the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. The Sena has been attacking the CM vehemently over the farmer loan waiver issue. Sources said that Mr Fadnavis will take a final call after consultation with the central leadership.

Tags: shiv sena, bharatiya janata party ( bjp)
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

BJP flag hoisted in school to celebrate UP win

2

Viral footage of bull thrusting horn in matador's butt

3

Women get blended orgasms through these sex positions

4

WhatsApp rolls back ‘text-only status’ on all mobile OS

5

Apple announces price, release date of Red iPhone 7 models

more

Editors' Picks

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

While the ICC is set to hold clear-the-air talks between Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, the new exchanges are likely to complicate their efforts to broker peace between the top two-ranked Test teams. (Photo: PTI)

Steve Smith rubbishes Virat Kohli’s allegations over Australia’s DRS tactics

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were all excited as they welcomed Bollywood stars for a screening of the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia are delighted as they host Badrinath Ki Dulhania screening

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham