Monday, Feb 24, 2020 | Last Update : 06:37 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Sharad Pawar’s allegations baseless: Ex-CM

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 24, 2020, 2:14 am IST
Updated : Feb 24, 2020, 2:39 am IST

Mr Fadnavis made the allegation while talking to reporters a day before the Budget session of the legislature commences.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar
 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)  leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar was trying to implicate "Hindutvawadis" in the Koregaon Bhima violence case despite the absence of any concrete evidence.

Mr Fadnavis made the allegation while talking to reporters a day before the Budget session of the legislature commences.

“During my tenure, the state home department had carried out a thorough probe into the Koregaon Bhima violence case,” the former chief minister, who also held the home portfolio then, said.

“Pawar's first reaction on the violence was that Hindutvawadis were beh-ind it. But police did not find any evidence to back up his claims,” he said.

“The entire investigation and its progress has not been objected either by the Bombay high court or by the Supreme Court. Still by setting up a separate SIT, Mr Pawar

wants to implicate Hindutvawadis in the Koregaon Bhima violence incident,” he alleged.  

Replying to a query over it, Mr Fadnavis said, “The Maharashtra police have found a strong evidence that urban Naxal issue is not restricted to Maharashtra alone. It has spread in other parts of the country as well. Hence handing over its probe to the NIA is a welcome move of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.”

Moreover, he attacked the NCP chief over his demand for creation of a trust for construction of a mosque in Ayodhya on the lines of a similar body for Ram temple.

Speaking to reporters on the eve of the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislature, Fadnavis asked why Pawar wanted to build a mosque in the name of an invader like Babur.

“Babar (the first emperor of Mughal dynasty in Indian sub-continent) was an invader. Why on the earth did NCP chief Sharad Pawar want to erect a new mosque in the name of Babur? If Muslims want a place for prayer, they should have one but why in the name of Babar?” asked Mr Fadnavis.

Speaking in Lucknow on February 20, Mr Pawar demanded the Central government to form a trust for building a mosque in Ayodhya similar to the trust to oversee the construction of Ram temple.

“I also wonder why Mr Pawar demanded a trust for a mosque when he knows that a Waqf has to be formed for the same," the former chief minister said.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, sharad pawar

Latest From Metros

India and US flags near Rashtrapati Bhavan at Raisina Hill ahead of the US President Donald Trump's visit, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Foolproof security at Maurya hotel for Donald Trump’s visit today

Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI )

WB BJP chief takes swipe at Mamata Banerjee

The rescued crocodile. (Photo: DEEPAK KURKUNDE)

Crocodile rescued from construction site

Chandrakant Patil

BJP boycotts tea party, slams MVA govt

MOST POPULAR

1

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

2

Belkin RockStar headphones with Lightning review: A better Apple EarPods alternative!

3

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

4

The Asian Age interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

5

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham