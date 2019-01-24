PM Modi hits out at ‘dynastic’ politics

The Prime Minister also said that the BJP is driven by democratic principles.

Mumbai: In a veiled attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said democracy runs in the BJP’s veins while in many other cases family comprises the party.

His comments came hours after Gandhi family scion, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, formally entered politics as the Congress general secretary in charge of eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

Interacting with BJP booth workers from Baramati, Gadchiroli, Hingoli, Nanded and Nandurbar in Maharashtra, Mr Modi said unlike “many cases” where family is the party, for the BJP the party is family. In an apparent reference to Ms Vadra, Mr Modi said in the BJP decisions are not taken on the wishes of a person or family. “In our party, decisions are taken on the basis of what party workers want,” he said.

The Prime Minister also said that the BJP is driven by democratic principles. “Democracy runs in the veins of BJP which is why people of the country feel closer to the party,” he said. On earlier occasions also, the Prime Minister has attacked the Congress. Claiming that the situation has changed now, Mr Modi cited the examples of President Ram Nath Kovind, vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu and himself rising to the top positions despite being from humble backgrounds.