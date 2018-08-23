The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Four killed as Parel high-rise catches fire

THE ASIAN AGE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 1:43 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 1:43 am IST

The fire broke out on the 12th floor at 8.32 am and soon spread to other parts of the building.

While people living on lower floors managed to flee, residents on upper floors were stuck in the galleries of their flats.
 While people living on lower floors managed to flee, residents on upper floors were stuck in the galleries of their flats.

Mumbai: Four people, including an elderly woman, were killed and 21 were injured in a major fire that broke out in a residential high-rise building in  Parel on Wednesday morning. The developer Abdul Razak Ismail was arrested late on Wednesday. The building, which had no occupation certificate (OC), was illegal and has now been declared unsafe by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fire broke out on the 12th floor at 8.32 am and soon spread to other parts of the building. While people living on lower floors managed to flee, residents on upper floors were stuck in the galleries of their flats. They were rescued by the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) fighters, which brought the fire under control after nearly three hours. The fire fighting system of the building was not in working condition, said fire officials. The firemen rushed the injured people to the KEM hospital. However, four people—Shubhada Shelke (62), Bablu Sheikh (36), Ashok Sampat and Sanjeev Nair —were declared brought dead by hospital authorities. The conditions of 21 injured, who are undergoing treatment, is stable, said civic officials.

According to local residents, there was smoke everywhere soon after the fire erupted. Jeetendra Chavan, a 64-year old resident on the fifth floor, said, “We ran down from the stairs. While doing so, we saw fire spreading to electric circuits of the building.” “The smoke from the raging fire spread rapidly, trapping residents,” said P. S. Rahangdale, the chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade. Apart from declaring the building unsafe, the fire brigade has also asked the authorities to disconnect its electric and water supply.

According to civic officials, the 17-storey Crystal Tower building, which is opposite the Hindmata Cinema, was not issued OC by the BMC. The OC is a mandatory certificate given by the civic body allowing people to reside in the building. It also specifies that the building's construction was completed as per the approved building plan.

Tags: brihanmumbai municipal corporation, crystal tower fire, mumbai fire brigade

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham