The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 03:01 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

10-year-old girl saves 13 lives by making emergency air purifier

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 1:52 am IST

She made a purifier with cotton and water for each person and asked them to inhale and exhale through it until help came.

Zen Sadavarte
 Zen Sadavarte

Mumbai: Ten-year-old Zen Sadavarte, who lives on the 16th floor of the Parel building where a major fire broke out on Wednesday, helped save 13 people by “keeping calm” and using simple techniques that she had read online.

As soon as Zen’s family saw smoke entering their house, she opened the windows and knocked on her neighbours’ doors to alert them. She also made a purifier with cotton and water for each person, asking them to inhale and exhale through it till such time help arrived.

Zen was at home when the fire broke out and her family panicked as more and more smoke filled their house. “Initially, I was confused over what step to take. We all rushed to the kitchen only to see a black cloud of smoke blowing towards us. I insisted that my family take refuge in our neighbour’s flat which was much safer,” she recounted her experience.

The idea to prepare an air purifier occurred to the ten-year-old, thanks to fire lessons conducted in her school. “The air inhaled through cotton dipped in water is cleaner and one can withstand the smoke for a longer time,” she informed.

Showing further presence of mind, Zen gathered the residents in the gallery of a flat and advised them not to use the lift. Turns out she had researched about disaster management for one of her school activities and hence, possessed deep knowledge about dealing with such incidents.

Tags: zen sadavarte, crystal tower fire

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Manish Malhotra brought out numerous stars from Bollywood at his residence in Mumbai for a gathering on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Janhvi, Sara and who's who of Bollywood together under Manish's roof

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham