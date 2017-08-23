The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 23, 2017 | Last Update : 01:05 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Shrikant Purohit released from jail after 9 yrs

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 23, 2017, 11:10 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2017, 12:01 pm IST

Lt. Colonel Purohit's bail plea was earlier rejected by the Bombay High Court saying the charges against him were of a grave nature.

The Supreme Court had on Monday granted bail to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. (Photo: File)
 The Supreme Court had on Monday granted bail to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Malegaon blast accused Lieutenant Colonel Shrikant Prasad Purohit Shrikant Prasad Purohit was on Wednesday released from the Taloja prison in Navi Mumbai after being granted bail by the Supreme Court. 

He was driven out of the prison in a car at around 10.45 am. A team of Military Police and Quick Response Team of the Army escorted Purohit out of the jail. 

Purohit was in jail for almost nine years for his alleged role in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. 

The Supreme Court had on Monday granted bail to Lt. Col. Prasad Shrikant Purohit accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

While granting bail, the apex court said, "we set aside order of Bombay High court."

The apex court said the bail has been granted subject to certain conditions.

A bench of Justices RK Agrawal and AM Sapre said they are setting aside the Bombay High Court order by which the bail was denied.

Lt. Colonel Purohit's bail plea was earlier rejected by the Bombay High Court saying the charges against him were of a grave nature, after which he moved the top court.

Read: Want to wear my uniform, says Shrikant Purohit

The 4,000-page chargesheet had alleged that Malegaon was selected as the blast target because of a sizeable Muslim population there.

It had named Thakur, Purohit and co-accused, Swami Dayanand Pandey as the key conspirators.

However, Thakur was in 2016 given clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Sadhvi Pragya has been granted relief in the case by the Bombay High Court.

Seven people were killed in a bomb blast on September 29, 2008, at Malegaon, a communally-sensitive textile town in Nashik district of north Maharashtra.

Tags: malegaon blasts case, lt col shrikant prasad purohit, taloja jail, shrikant purohit released
Location: India, Maharashtra, New Bombay

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung’s Bixby now available in over 200 countries

2

Here's why you should eat more peaches

3

NASA shares images of cosmic photobomb as space station passes by solar eclipse

4

Behold Android 8.0 Oreo, the next Android update

5

Aamir Khan reacts to recent failures of SRK's JHMS and Salman's Tubelight

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham