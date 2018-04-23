The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 23, 2018 | Last Update : 04:01 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Sena leader shot dead by unknown men in Malad

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 23, 2018, 2:44 am IST
Updated : Apr 23, 2018, 2:44 am IST

The Ganeshpuri police have already registered a case against the unidentified persons under section 302 of the IPC.

Sachin Sawant
 Sachin Sawant

Mumbai: Sachin Sawant, a former deputy shakha pramukh of the Shiv Sena was shot dead in Kurar’s Gokul Nagar area, Malad, on Sunday evening by unknown persons.

The unidentified shooters shot three rounds at Sawant and then fled from the spot on a two-wheeler. Sawant was rushed to the nearest civic-run hospital in Malad, where he was declared dead on arrival. The police has held one person for questioning. This is the third incident of a Sainik being shot dead. Earlier, on April 7, two Sena leaders — Sanjay Kotkar (35) and Vasant Thube (40) — were shot and stabbed to death in the Kedgaon area of Ahmednagar, followed by the brutal murder of Sena worker, Shailesh Nimse from Bhiwandi taluka on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the initial probe into the murder of Nimse, who was set ablaze in Bhiwandi in a bid to prevent his identification,  has revealed that there were two masked men seen escorting him to the location where his body was found on Friday morning.

The police have not identified the masked accused yet and will be questioning the family to check if he received any death threats or had animosity with somebody.

Shiv Sena's Shahapur sub-divisional head Shailesh Nimse had gone missing late on Thursday night from his residence after he stepped out of his house to attend a phone call. Hour’s later on Friday morning, his dead body was found in a partially burnt state at Devchola near Digha in Bhiwandi taluka.

According to the sources in Ganeshpuri police station, they have laid hands on the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of an area near Devchola, where two masked men were seen escorting Nimse from the seat adjacent to the driver. However the police did not obtain the footage of the exactly where he was found dead.

The police have initiated a lookout for the two unidentified accused.

The Ganeshpuri police have already registered a case against the unidentified persons under section 302 of the IPC.

Tags: sachin sawant, shiv sena

MOST POPULAR

1

Hawaii shark bite victim previously attacked by bear, snake

2

Shahid, Ranveer, Anushka: Here’s the full list of Dadasaheb Phalke Award winners

3

Google Home (India) review: Unboxing; How to set up, Use

4

Find out what is the secret to happiness

5

Viral: Have you seen this picture of Anushka Sharma turning into an old woman?

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan on first day of 'Kalank'. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: This is how Varun Dhawan spends his late nights on the sets of Kalank

John Abraham in 'Parmanu'.

Parmanu row: Prernaa Arora gets back with John Abraham to release the film

Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Panipat' is poised to release on December 6, 2019.

Panipat: Ashutosh Gowariker to erect lavish set for Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt starrer

'Dhadak' wraps up. (Photo: Instagram)

Dhadak wrap up: Janhvi, Ishaan and Shashank share a group hug, call it home

Alia Bhatt with Varun Dhawan.

Alia Bhatt follows Varun Dhawan's footsteps to promote Raazi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Taimur Ali Khan is back in town and there couldn't be anything more joyful. Alongside the kid, his father Saif, 'Padmaavat' stars Deepika, Ranveer and Shahid along with Amitabh Bachchan and others were spotted.

Taimur wins hearts again; Deepika, Saif, Ranveer, Shahid paint the town red

It was a starry affair when popular faces from the silver screen attended the Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards 2018 that was held here on Saturday.

Shahid, Kartik, Shilpa up glam quotient at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Awards

The Ambanis are in the mood for celebrations as their son recently got engaged, and now it appears that they threw a party for the same, which was attended by the likes of Aamir Khan and John Abraham.

Aamir Khan, John Abraham glam up Ambani's house party

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018 on Thursday. Popular fashion designer Manish Malhotra created look for two Bollywood heartthrobs. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ex flames Ranbir-Deepika walk hand in hand at Mijwan Fashion Show 2018

Alia Bhatt, her director Meghna Gulzar and co-star Vicky Kaushal came together to launch the first song 'Ae Watan' from their upcoming film ' Raazi'. See exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral BhayanI)

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal look great at 'Raazi' first song launch

Bollywood celebrities Anushka Sharma, Sanjay Dutt, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and others were spotted in the city. See exclusive pictures of your favourite star here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of Stars: Anushka, Shahid, Sonam, Sanjay step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham