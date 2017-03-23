Maha: Medical teachers body warns of mass resignation, gives 48-hr ultimatum

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis had stated if a doctor is attacked on duty, he would be given medical aid borne by the government.

More than a thousand doctors in Maharashtra have been protesting since Monday, demanding better security at hospitals. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Medical Teachers Association on Thursday gave an ultimatum of 48 hours, and said that they want their demands to be met otherwise they would resign collectively.

Notably, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also stated if a doctor is attacked on duty, he would be given medical aid borne by the government.

The Chief Minister also directed to provide security to sensitive hospitals with armed policeman and work for a long-term plan such as a monitored CCTV network.

In addition, Fadnavis also proposed setting up of an apex council with government representatives and doctors that will interact every three months to solve the issues time to time.

Earlier, the representatives of Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had met Fadnavis to discuss their issues. Ministers Girish Mahajan, Dr Deepak Sawant, DGP Satish were also present.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has ordered the doctors on strike to resume their duties and give some time to the government for providing them proper security.

The court also ordered the state government to provide security at all government hospitals so that the doctors can work without fear.

More than a thousand doctors in Maharashtra have been protesting since Monday, demanding better security at hospitals with the increase in incidents of attacks by patients' relatives.

In another incident, a doctor was attacked in the Sion Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday just as the doctors were contemplating to end their strike.