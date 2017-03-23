Angry about ticket, Shiv Sena MP hits Air India staffer with slipper

The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India provided him economy class.

Mumbai: In a grim reminder of the VVIP culture, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit an Air India staff with his slipper.

"Yes, I hit him. He misbehaved with me," Gaikwad said when asked about his action.

Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when a scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement.

"Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit an Air India staff member with his slipper over seating issues. We have constituted a team to probe the whole incident," Air India spokesperson said.