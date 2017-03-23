The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Mar 23, 2017 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Angry about ticket, Shiv Sena MP hits Air India staffer with slipper

ANI
Published : Mar 23, 2017, 2:46 pm IST
Updated : Mar 23, 2017, 2:48 pm IST

The MP claimed that his ticket was for business class but Air India provided him economy class.

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Mumbai: In a grim reminder of the VVIP culture, Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit an Air India staff with his slipper.

"Yes, I hit him. He misbehaved with me," Gaikwad said when asked about his action.

Gaikwad was travelling from Pune to New Delhi when a scuffle broke out over the sitting arrangement.

"Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad hit an Air India staff member with his slipper over seating issues. We have constituted a team to probe the whole incident," Air India spokesperson said.

Tags: vvip culture, air india, ravindra gaikwad, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

