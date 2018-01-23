The Asian Age | News

Kamala blaze: Four bureaucrats to be quizzed

Published : Jan 23, 2018, 4:27 am IST
The tragedy claimed 14 lives.
Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police is likely to interrogate four more Brihanmumbai Muni-cipal Corporation (BMC) officials for their alleged negligence linked to fire-safety norms and permissions given to 1 Above and Mojo’s Bistro at Kamala Mills. Fourteen people died in a blaze at these two restaurants on December 29, 2017. The police is recording statements of accused Yug Tuli, his subordinates and fire officials, who were arrested in the case. On Monday, the court extended Tuli’s police custody till January 31.

According to police sources, Tuli has disclosed names of some government officials who helped him in the illegal construction of his pub. The investigators know of some BMC officials knew about the unauthorised construction at Kamala Mills but never took any action against Tuli. In fact, the police also learnt that the owner of Kamala Mills ran pubs without having a completion certificate.

The police arrested Tuli on January 16 after he surrendered himself. The sessions court rejected Tuli’s anticipatory bail plea. He is the main accused, who sought all the licences and permissions for the restopub and carried out illegal constructions.

The NM Joshi police arrested the owners of 1 Above and Mojo’s Bistro under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 34 

(common intention) on December 29.

