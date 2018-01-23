The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 | Last Update : 08:25 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Create awareness of school bus safety: Bombay HC to state government

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 23, 2018, 3:26 am IST
Updated : Jan 23, 2018, 6:36 am IST

The state had been issuing permits to vehicles with less than 12+1 seating capacity. 

The court asked the state to submit the list of vehicles that were being used as school buses.
 The court asked the state to submit the list of vehicles that were being used as school buses.

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the state to enumerate the steps taken by it to implement safety measures in school buses and whether it has created awareness among School Bus owners about the latest safety guidelines. The court also asked the state to submit the list of vehicles that were being used as school buses without following safety guidelines and whether school bus committees were formed in all schools in two weeks.

A division bench of justices Naresh Patil and Nitin Sambre was hearing a public interest litigation filed by the PTA United Forum seeking directions to the state government to ensure proper implementation of the school bus safety norms as laid down by the centre in the Motor Vehicles Act of 2012. Advocate Rama Subramanium appearing for the forum informed the court that despite rules and guidelines being formulated and a school bus being defined by the Act, the state had been issuing permits to vehicles with less than 12+1 seating capacity. 

She further said that such vehicles flouted all safety norms thus endangering the lives of school children and the state had failed to take any action. She also said that the Common Standard Agreement (CSA) to be signed between the school and bus owners was also not done in schools nor steps were taken to create awareness about setting up of school bus committees in schools that use contracted and uncontracted vehicles. 

However, government pleader Abhinandan Vagyani submitted that the state had been following its own set of guidelines for school bus safety.

Tags: motor vehicles act (mva), naresh patil, nitin sambre, bombay high court

MOST POPULAR

1

NASA's new foldable wings to help airplanes fly like birds

2

NASA bumps Astronaut off space station flight in rare move

3

Smartphones may help search for rare cosmic rays

4

WB: 4 attempt to sell ‘genie in a bottle’ for Rs 10 lakh, arrested

5

Prabhas to get married this year, says his uncle Krishnam Raju

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Born and raised in Nainital, Uttarakhand, Sujan Biswas's work imbibes and embraces worship of the environment. The exhibition will be held from January 23 to 29 at Jehangir Art Gallery, 161-B, M.G. Road, Kala Ghoda, Mumbai 400001. Daily from 11 am to 7 pm.

Lines in Nature sees artist personifying his muse - trees and human beings

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham