The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 22, 2018 | Last Update : 03:10 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

All 22 accused in Sohrabuddin case acquitted

THE ASIAN AGE. | SHAHAB ANSARI
Published : Dec 22, 2018, 12:51 am IST
Updated : Dec 22, 2018, 1:31 am IST

The judge also noted that 92 prosecution witnesses out of the 210 examined by the prosecution had turned hostile.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh
 Sohrabuddin Sheikh

Mumbai: The special CBI court on Friday acquitted all the 22 accused in the 2005 Sohrabuddin Sheikh and 2006 Tulsiram Prajapati fake encounter cases and on the charge of killing Sheikh’s wife Kausar Bi. The judge held that there was lack of evidence to prove the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt.

Special CBI judge S.J. Sharma said the prosecution had failed to establish that there was any conspiracy to kill Sheikh and the others and that the accused had a role in the
conspiracy.

The judge also noted that 92 prosecution witnesses out of the 210 examined by the prosecution had turned hostile. He said some important witnesses did not stand by their statement to the police in the past and this had a strong impact on the prosecution’s case. The case rested on circumstantial evidence and hearsay, and as a result the chain of events was not complete enough to believe that the encounter was the result of a criminal conspiracy, according to the judge.

The judge said though Sheikh and others were killed, “going by the evidence on record, the court could not conclude that the present accused persons could be questioned or held accountable for those deaths”.

Special public prosecutor B.P. Raju refused to comment on the verdict, saying he could not comment before perusing the judgment. He had, however, in the past told the judge that initially the local police had handled the case, then it was transferred to a special investigating team of the state CID and finally to the CBI. He had said the case came to CBI after a long gap and it was very difficult to investigate the matter further. While pronouncing judgment, the judge also spoke about former DIG D.G. Vanzara, who had already been discharged from the case in August 2017. The judge said it was improbable that Mr Vanzara could have any knowledge of the alleged conspiracy. The CBI’s case was that it was Vanzara
who called Gujarat  police officer Ashish Pandya, who was on leave at that time, to lead Prajapati’s encounter.

However, according to the judge, the CBI could not bring on record any substantial piece of evidence like phone records to prove that Vanzara called Pandya during this period.

The CBI had chargesheeted 38 accused, of whom 16 accused, including Mr Vanzara, BJP president Amit Shah, Rajasthan home minister Gulabchand Kataria, Rajasthan-based businessman Vimal Patni, former Gujarat police chief P.C. Pande, additional director-general of police Geetha Johri, Gujarat police officer Abhay Chudasama, Gujarat police official N.K. Amin, Yashpal Chudasama and Ajay Patel (both senior office-bearers at the Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank), Gujarat IPS officer Rajkumar Pandiyan and Andra Pradesh cadre IPS official N. Balasubramanyam, were discharged before the commencement of the trial.

Altogether 22 accused had faced trial. Of them, only one, Jeerawala, the owner of Arham farmhouse, was a civilian. All the police personnel are junior officers and constables.

The prosecution’s case was that the Gujarat police had abducted Sheikh, an alleged gangster, his wife Kausar Bi and his aide Prajapati from a bus when the trio was on their way to Sangli in Maharashtra from Hyderabad on the night of November 22, 2005. Sheikh was killed in an alleged fake encounter on November 26, 2005, near Ahmedabad. His wife was killed three days later and her body was disposed of, the CBI said. It claimed that a year later, on December 27, 2006, the Gujarat and Rajasthan police forces had shot Prajapati dead in an alleged fake encounter near Chapri on the Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

Tags: sohrabuddin sheikh, tulsiram prajapati

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's why people believe in God, reveal researchers

2

Television ads for sugary cereal do influence kids' breakfast cravings

3

‘Dermophis donaldtrumpi’: Blind animal to be named after US President

4

Police start live face recognition on streets, here's why

5

Bid good bye to dry lips with emollients this winter

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham