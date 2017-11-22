Fare limits for Ola, Uber up for talks in Nagpur session

They have challenged the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, introduced this year.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday told the Bombay high court that it would decide on fixing the minimum and maximum fares for app-based taxi service providers Ola and Uber as per the recommendations of an expert committee during the upcoming Nagpur assembly session. Additional government pleader G.W. Mattos informed a division bench headed by Justice S.M. Kemkar that the committee appointed by the government has submitted an exhaustive report with several recommendations, which would be tabled in the legislature during the winter session, and the government would then take a decision on their implemention.

The bench was hearing petitions filed by Uber India Ltd, Ola Ltd and six drivers who are attached with these app-based cab service providers. They have challenged the Maharashtra City Taxi Rules, introduced this year. The petitions contended that the new rules were arbitrary and bad in law. “According to the rules, app-based taxis

will not be allowed to ply within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on a national tourist permit,” the drivers said in their petition. “Obtaining local permits will cost private taxi drivers and owners ten times more than what it costs the drivers of black-and-yellow taxis,” it added.

The government, in its reply, said it was necessary to regulate app-based cab operators to foil their “predatory, monopolistic,” and “exploitative” business tactics.