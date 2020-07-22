Mumbai rains to make a comeback by July end

Rain activities are expected to increase around July 26 or 27 over Mumbai and suburbs, said Skymet weather

Rain activity will increase in south-central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha in the next two days. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Rain activity will increase in south-central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha in the next two days. Whereas Mumbaikars will have to wait till month-end. But the city will experience slightly cool weather due to light showers on July 22 and 23.

“As per Indian Meteorological Graphics, possibility of enhancement of rainfall activity over south-central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha for next two days starting from tomorrow,” said K.S. Hosalikar, deputy director-general of the western region.

On Tuesday, 31.8 degrees celsius temperature was recorded at Mumbai Colaba observatory while Santacruz observatory recorded 32.7 degrees celsius. According to the skymet weather, sultry weather will remain constant in Mumbai for the next few days.

“We do not expect any significant upcoming weather activity over Mumbai and suburbs for at least the next three to four days. The sky conditions to remain partly cloudy, with rain spells ranging from very light to light. Day temperatures will remain above normal by two to three degrees celsius and will be in the range of 33 to 34 degrees,” said Skymet weather.

It added that the rain activities are expected to increase around July 26 or 27 over Mumbai and suburbs. However, it will be confined to a moderate category. Heavy to very heavy rains over Mumbai and suburbs is not expected.