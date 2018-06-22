The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 22, 2018 | Last Update : 11:41 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai woman hangs self, husband drives with body for 8 hours

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jun 22, 2018, 10:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 22, 2018, 10:58 am IST

Soklaram Purohit returned home near Saki Naka after midnight from work on June 7 and found his wife, Maniben, hanging from the ceiling fan.

Soklaram Purohit along with his friend kept the body in Purohit’s car and went to a private hospital in Saki Naka where the doctors declared his wife brought dead. Representational Image (Photo: File)
 Soklaram Purohit along with his friend kept the body in Purohit’s car and went to a private hospital in Saki Naka where the doctors declared his wife brought dead. Representational Image (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Panic stricken and clueless, a 28-year-old shopkeeper in suburban Mumbai drove around with his wife's body for close to eight hours after she allegedly committed suicide earlier this month instead of taking to a government hospital for post mortem.

According to the police, Soklaram Purohit returned home near Saki Naka after midnight from work on June 7 and found his wife, Maniben, hanging from the ceiling fan.

Soklaram Purohit along with his friend kept the body in Purohit’s car and went to a private hospital in Saki Naka where the doctors declared his wife brought dead.

"Purohit, along with a friend, rushed his wife to a private hospital at around 2:30am where doctors declared her dead on arrival. They also advised Purohit to take the body to a government hospital for post mortem," the official said.

However, Purohit drove around looking for private hospitals, police said.

"He then called some people from his community who advised him to take the body to a hospital run by the community," the official said.

"However, these community members contacted doctors who advised that the body be taken to a government hospital as a post mortem had to be conducted," the official said.

At around 9:30am, Purohit, finally, took the body to the BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali (west) whose doctors informed the police.

"Purohit has said that he didn't want to take the body to a government hospital as he wanted to take her to the community-run hospital first," the official said.

"Our investigation has revealed that they had got married five years ago and used to have frequent fights as the couple was childless," an official said.

Tags: mumbai, saki naka, crime, suicide, man drives with wife body
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

International Yoga Day: Kangana Ranaut twists her body like a pro in these videos

2

International Yoga Day: How the Apple iPhone and Watch can help you keep fit

3

In video: Tamil Nadu’s Anukreethy Vas crowned Femina Miss India 2018

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Panic for football fans as Moscow running out of beer

5

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham