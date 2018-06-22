Mumbai woman hangs self, husband drives with body for 8 hours

Soklaram Purohit returned home near Saki Naka after midnight from work on June 7 and found his wife, Maniben, hanging from the ceiling fan.

Soklaram Purohit along with his friend kept the body in Purohit’s car and went to a private hospital in Saki Naka where the doctors declared his wife brought dead. Representational Image (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Panic stricken and clueless, a 28-year-old shopkeeper in suburban Mumbai drove around with his wife's body for close to eight hours after she allegedly committed suicide earlier this month instead of taking to a government hospital for post mortem.

According to the police, Soklaram Purohit returned home near Saki Naka after midnight from work on June 7 and found his wife, Maniben, hanging from the ceiling fan.

Soklaram Purohit along with his friend kept the body in Purohit’s car and went to a private hospital in Saki Naka where the doctors declared his wife brought dead.

"Purohit, along with a friend, rushed his wife to a private hospital at around 2:30am where doctors declared her dead on arrival. They also advised Purohit to take the body to a government hospital for post mortem," the official said.

However, Purohit drove around looking for private hospitals, police said.

"He then called some people from his community who advised him to take the body to a hospital run by the community," the official said.

"However, these community members contacted doctors who advised that the body be taken to a government hospital as a post mortem had to be conducted," the official said.

At around 9:30am, Purohit, finally, took the body to the BMC-run Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali (west) whose doctors informed the police.

"Purohit has said that he didn't want to take the body to a government hospital as he wanted to take her to the community-run hospital first," the official said.

"Our investigation has revealed that they had got married five years ago and used to have frequent fights as the couple was childless," an official said.