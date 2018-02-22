Two bikers arrested for following Trudeau

According to Bandra police, security arrangements for the VVIP movement were in place.

Mumbai: Two bikers, who had allegedly followed the convoy of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and performed stunts on the road have been arrested, Bandra police said on Wednesda. Fakaruddin Mohammad Hanif Ansari (18) and Mohammad Ansari (20), who hail from Dharavi, were apprehended on Monday.

The incident occurred on Monday at around 7.30 pm near the Bandra-Worli Sea Link when PM Trudeau's convoy was moving towards the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in South Mumbai from the Airport. Mr Trudeau was in the megapolis as part of his India tour.

According to Bandra police, security arrangements for the VVIP movement were in place. The police had halted traffic and also cordoned off the road for smooth passage of the visiting Prime Minister's convoy. The two bikers were following his procession. After the procession passed from the area, the duo seeing an empty road, sneaked into the security barrier near Kalanagar and started performing stunts, he said.

They were stopped near the Sea Link and initially taken into custody. They were then taken to the Bandra police station and interrogated for their intentions. A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life of personal safety of others) and 335 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge his duty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, he said. According to the officer, they will be produced before a local court, which remanded them into judicial custody till March 3.