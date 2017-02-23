The Asian Age | News

Congress cries foul, moves Maharashtra EC over Aamir khan’s ad on poll day

PTI
Published : Feb 22, 2017, 9:04 pm IST
The advertisement, featuring Khan, appeals to Mumbaikars to vote for transparency and good governance.

The advertisement, which has appeared in English, Marathi and Hindi dailies, prominently uses words like transparency, change, pardarshita and parivartan. (Photo: Twitter)
Mumbai: The Congress on Wednesday lodged a formal complaint with the State Election Commission seeking registration of offence for the violation of the poll code against the BJP, an organisation, and Bollywood actor Aamir Khan over publication of an advertisement in some newspapers on the day of BMC polls yesterday.

State unit spokesman Sachin Sawant met state Election Commissioner J S Saharia and lodged the complaint, a day after Saharia said they will look into the matter only after receipt of the plaint.

"Despite the EC guidelines banning ads in the print and electronic media after the campaign ends 48 hours before voting, the organisation Mumbai First issued the advertisement in prominent newspapers on the voting day yesterday to help the BJP," Sawant said.

Notably, the SEC has banned political parties and candidates from issuing advertisements in print and electronic media after end of the campaign.

The advertisement, which has appeared in English, Marathi and Hindi dailies, prominently uses words like transparency, change, pardarshita and parivartan.

These words were used by a party during poll campaign. Transparency was the ruling BJPs main poll plank.

Sawant claimed Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis headed one of the committees of the organisation.

"This is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. Finding loopholes in law and side-stepping rules and regulations is a criminal mindset. A criminal offence should be filed against the BJP, Mumbai First and Aamir Khan since his photograph is used in all the ads," Sawant said.

