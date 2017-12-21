The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:29 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Bombay HC dismisses Tejpal plea to quash rape, other charges

PTI
Published : Dec 21, 2017, 7:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2017, 7:21 am IST

Justice Nutan Sardesai of the Goa bench of the High Court dismissed the petition by Tejpal.

Tarun Tejpal (Photo: PTI)
 Tarun Tejpal (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: The Bombay high court on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Tehelka’s former editor-in-chief, Tarun Tejpal, seeking quashing of rape and other charges levelled against him by a former woman colleague.

Justice Nutan Sardesai of the Goa bench of the High Court dismissed the petition by Tejpal, who has been accused of raping the woman during an event in Goa in 2013. The detailed order is expected to be pronounced later.

The district court in Mapusa town had earlier framed charges against Tejpal under IPC sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 376 (rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape of a woman by a person being in the position of control or dominance over the woman), and began the trial last month.

The crime branch later added to the case IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (2)(f) (person in the position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women), 376 C (sexual intercourse by person in authority) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty).“The detailed copy of the order, by which our petition has been dismissed, is not with us. So, we are not able to know on which ground it was rejected,” lawyer Pramodkumar Dubey, who represented Tejpal in the high court, said.

Senior lawyer Aman Lekhi, who argued on behalf of Tejpal in the HC on December 12, had then presented before it CCTV footage of the area outside the lift of a five-star hotel, where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman.    

Tags: bombay high court, tarun tejpal
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

2

Light to make Wi-Fi faster

3

Former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli announces return to WTA Tour

4

Why dementia is more prevalent in rural areas

5

Boy is born with parasitic penis on back

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Trailers of Rani Mukerji’s comeback film ‘Hichki’ and Neeraj Pandey’s ‘Aiyaary’ were launched by the cast in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Rani makes rare appearance for Hichki, Sidharth, Manoj, others present Aiyaary

Will Smith hosted a premiere of his Netflix film ‘Bright’ in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Iulia, Pooja, Rakul in attendance as Will Smith hosts Bright premiere in Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among those who were the audience at their children's annual day function in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Stars and star kids galore at school's annual day function

Several Bollywood stars were present at the last rites of actor-filmmaker-writer Neeraj Vora, who passed away in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars bid adieu to Neeraj Vora as actor-filmmaker makes final journey

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham