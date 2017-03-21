Bombay HC to hear plea today into Maharashtra doctors' strike

As the medical fraternity across Maharashtra is on strike, the Sion Hospital in Mumbai yesterday saw a throng of crowd outside its building.

Doctors protest outside the premises of Sion Hospital. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will on Tuesday hear a plea on the ongoing doctors' strike.

The doctors are on strike due to the recent incidents of violence against them. Around 4,500 doctors are on strike.

This protest comes in the wake of attack on one of the doctors of the hospital by a patient's relatives earlier on Saturday.

However, Dean of the KEM Hospital, Dr. Avinash Supe has assured that they are making all emergency arrangements so that patients do not suffer.

This was another attack after the recent Dhule incident, which took place on March 14.

The Maharashtra Police had arrested nine persons accused of beating up a doctor in a hospital at Dhule by a patient's relatives, allegedly due to delay in treatment.

Three FIRs were also lodged in connection with the case.

Earlier on March 13, a video footage of a doctor being brutally assaulted at a government hospital went viral on social media, showing a crowd, which included relatives of patients.

The incident happened on March 12. A probe was later ordered into the matter.