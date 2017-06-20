The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 20, 2017 | Last Update : 07:28 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Bhojpuri actress found dead in her apartment

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2017, 1:13 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2017, 6:37 am IST

The police said prima facie it appears to be a suicide by hanging.

The landlord found Srivastava hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)
 The landlord found Srivastava hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Bhojpuri actress, Anjali Srivastava, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to death from a ceiling fan at her rented house in Andheri West at a time her parents were away. The police are yet to find the reason behind her suicide. On June 8, Srivastava posted her ‘selfies’ on social media with a caption saying ‘Give me one chance to live with him’.

According to police sources, the incident came to light when she did not attend her family’s phone calls for a couple of days and the family asked her landlord to check up on her. The landlord found Srivastava hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday afternoon and alerted the police. The DN Nagar police did not find any suicide note on the spot and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this case.

Anjali SrivastavaAnjali Srivastava

Police officials in DN Nagar police station said the Bhojpuri actress, Anjali Srivastava, who stayed with her parents in a rented flat of Parimal Society at Andheri West, was alone at the house when she allegedly committed suicide. Srivastava’s parents had gone to their hometown Allahabad .

Speaking to The Asian Age, senior police inspector of DN Nagar police station, Vasant Pingle said, “Prima facie it seems to be a suicide by hanging and we have registered an ADR. The body has been sent to post-mortem in the civic-run Cooper Hospital, which will ascertain the cause of death.”

The neighbours said that Srivastava’s parents were unhappy with her profession.

Tags: anjali srivastava commits suicide, bhojpuri actress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Arunachal Pradesh: Army rescues 200 stranded civilians post massive landslide

2

ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission completes 1000 earth days

3

Refurbished technology: Cheap and worth it!

4

Watch: Virat Kohli shows his class despite defeat against Pakistan

5

Moto launches Moto C Plus in India at Rs 6999

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham