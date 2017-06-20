Bhojpuri actress found dead in her apartment

The police said prima facie it appears to be a suicide by hanging.

Mumbai: A 29-year-old Bhojpuri actress, Anjali Srivastava, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself to death from a ceiling fan at her rented house in Andheri West at a time her parents were away. The police are yet to find the reason behind her suicide. On June 8, Srivastava posted her ‘selfies’ on social media with a caption saying ‘Give me one chance to live with him’.

According to police sources, the incident came to light when she did not attend her family’s phone calls for a couple of days and the family asked her landlord to check up on her. The landlord found Srivastava hanging from a ceiling fan on Monday afternoon and alerted the police. The DN Nagar police did not find any suicide note on the spot and have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in this case.

Anjali Srivastava

Police officials in DN Nagar police station said the Bhojpuri actress, Anjali Srivastava, who stayed with her parents in a rented flat of Parimal Society at Andheri West, was alone at the house when she allegedly committed suicide. Srivastava’s parents had gone to their hometown Allahabad .

Speaking to The Asian Age, senior police inspector of DN Nagar police station, Vasant Pingle said, “Prima facie it seems to be a suicide by hanging and we have registered an ADR. The body has been sent to post-mortem in the civic-run Cooper Hospital, which will ascertain the cause of death.”

The neighbours said that Srivastava’s parents were unhappy with her profession.