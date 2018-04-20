The Asian Age | News

YouTube videos defaming Nehru, Gandhi: Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 20, 2018, 1:30 am IST
Updated : Apr 20, 2018, 6:32 am IST

MUMBAI: The Congress party on Thursday lodged a police complaint against derogatory videos about the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family and the Congress on YouTube.

Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil in his complaint said at Loni in Ahmednagar district, that the videos uploaded on YouTube contain false and defamatory content about the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and other members of the Gandhi-Nehru family.

“The channel is spreading false information about Congress party and its leaders. Its intent is to malign the image of the Congress party. The channel has tried to defame Gandhi-Nehru family by using vulgar language,” he wrote in the complaint.

The police has registered the complaint under IPC section 153 A and 295 A, which deal with promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste, community and intention of insulting the religion of any person, or with the knowledge that any class of person is likely to consider such destruction, damage or defilement as an insult to their religion. “A case has been registered against the channel,” police inspector Ranjit Galande said.

Later, speaking to the media, Mr Vikhe-Patil said that the video has deliberately tried to malign the Nehru family, beginning from Motilal Nehru to Rajiv Gandhi. “This has hurt our sentiments. They have not only maligned these great leaders who have made such great contributions to the country, but also insulted the country. This is sedition. The channel should be booked for sedition,” he added.

He even demanded that the YouTube channel and a Facebook page of the channel should be quickly removed from the Internet or Congress leaders would hit the streets.

