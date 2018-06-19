The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:42 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Peter Mukerjea agrees to divorce Indrani by mutual consent

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 2:01 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 5:53 am IST

According to the lawyer, the procedure may take time because both the parties are behind bars.

Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea
 Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea

Mumbai: Former media baron Peter Mukerjea on Monday replied to a divorce notice sent via courier by his wife Indrani Mukerjea on April 25, agreeing to divorce by mutual consent. The couple, which is facing trial for murdering Indrani’s biological daughter Sheena Bora and disposing of her body, are in judicial custody.

Advocate Edith Dey, who is representing Indrani in the divorce proceedings, said, “We have received a reply via registered post from Peter’s lawyer and they have principally agreed to divorce by mutual consent.”

According to the lawyer, the procedure may take time because both the parties are behind bars.

The lawyers from both sides will now file for divorce by mutual consent in the family court. However, before this stage, they need to work out division of assets amicably. In January last year, Indrani had informed the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that she wanted to end her 15-year-old marriage with Peter and had also sought the court’s permission to file a divorce petition in the family court.

CBI judge J.C. Jagdale at that time had told Indrani that she did not require the CBI’s court’s permission to do so. Peter and Indrani were married under the Special Marriage Act on November 8, 2002 and as per Hindu rituals on November 10, 2002 in Mumbai. Meanwhile, Peter’s lawyers Shrikant Shivde and Amit Ghag finished cross-examining Peter and Indrani’s former domestic help Pradeep Waghmare and pointed out some ‘contradictions and improvements’ in his statements. According to Waghmare’s statement to the police, he had sought money from Indrani for his children’s education, but she refused.

However, Waghmare said during cross-examination that this was not the reason he quit the job.

His statement to police also stated that he was asked not to go to Indrani’s flat in Marlow building for two to three days because it had been given on rent. In court, Waghmare said that he had never stated that the flat was given on rent. According to the prosecution, Waghmare was asked not to go to Indrani’s flat because Sheena’s body was being kept there at that time.

Tags: peter mukerjea, indrani mukerjea, sheena bora murder case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Man ‘steals’ two human toes from dead body at exhibition displaying human corpses

2

Stop spread of TB from infected elephants to humans in Amber fort: PETA India to govt

3

Karnataka students create awareness against use of plastic

4

Bull rider who died thrice in rodeo has doctor massaging heart back to life with bare hands

5

Simmba: Ranveer calls himself Rohit Shetty Ka Hero, but director has apt name for him

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

The team of ‘Race 3’ held a screening of the film in Mumbai, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhoni, Sakshi join Salman, Race 3 team, watch film before first day, first show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham