Thane: 4 dead, 2 injured in fire in Bhiwandi godown

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
Fire engines from Bhiwandi and Thane were rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

Representational image: (Photo: file)
Thane: In a fire that broke out on Sunday at a godown in the powerloom town of Bhiwandi, Thane, four people were burnt to death and two others received severe burn injuries.

The blaze broke out at a godown at Harihar complex in Dapoda around 12.30 PM, Thane Municipal Corporation said. "It is not known what these people were doing in the godown and their identity is yet to be established," said Santosh Kadam chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell.

He said the administration's focus now is on rescue operation. The godown has been gutted in the fire, said the official, adding, fire engines from Bhiwandi and Thane were rushed to the spot to contain the fire.

The injured have been shifted to Sion hospital, said the officer. The reason of the blaze is being investigated, Kadam said.

Tags: fire, rescue operation, godown, bhiwandi, four dead, two injured
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

