Maharashtra govt mulling bringing in anti-dance bar ordinance

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that there can be “regulations” but not “total prohibition”.

Mumbai: After the Supreme Court (SC) verdict paving the way for the reopening of dance bars in Maharashtra, the BJP-led state government is considering bringing an ordinance to stop them from operating.

The apex court Thursday ruled that there can be “regulations” but not “total prohibition”, making way for the reopening of dance bars in the state while setting aside some provisions of a 2016 law imposing restrictions on their licensing and functioning.

Senior BJP leader and finance and planning minister Sudhir Mungantiwar Friday said that the state government respected the SC decision but at the same time, it was firm on its stand that dance bars could not be allowed to operate.

The minister said that the issue would be discussed in the state cabinet meeting next week.

“The cabinet will discuss the issue in minute details based on the written orders of the SC,” he said. The government will not hesitate in bringing an ordinance to stop dance bars from operating in public interest and to save the cultural fabric of the state, he said.

Mr Mungantiwar said that once the state received the written orders of the court, its lawyers would study the same.

“On the basis of the recommendations of our lawyers, we will come up with an ordinance in the next two weeks, making changes and strengthening the existing law," he said.

When asked whether the ordinance would violate the court’s orders, Mr Mungantiwar said that the judiciary had given several rulings in favour of dance bars in the past as well.

He said that all parties had come together to formulate a law against dance bars. This time too, they would do it. The apex court allowed tips to performers but disallowed the showering of currency on them.