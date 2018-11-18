The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 18, 2018 | Last Update : 01:26 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Cop spiked junior's drink, raped her, made video near Mumbai: Official

PTI
Published : Nov 18, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 18, 2018, 11:55 am IST

The 31-year-old complainant has told police that the accused had recorded the incident and had threatened to circulate it.

The accused and victim knew each other from 2010 when they were posted at the same police station, the official said. (Representational image)
 The accused and victim knew each other from 2010 when they were posted at the same police station, the official said. (Representational image)

Mumbai: A Sub Inspector with Navi Mumbai police's Crime Branch was Saturday booked for allegedly raping a woman constable, an official said.

The complainant, who approached the police on Saturday, has alleged that sub inspector Amit Shelar had raped her in March last year after spiking her cold drink, the official said.

The 31-year-old complainant has also told police that the accused had recorded the incident and had threatened to circulate it, the official added.

She has said the accused raped her several times in places like CBD, Panvel, Kamothe and Kharghar, he informed.

She was also allegedly beaten up by the accused, the official said.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Shelar for rape and assault as well as under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The official added that the accused had not been arrested yet.

The accused and victim knew each other from 2010 when they were posted at the same police station, the official said.

Tags: navi mumbai crime branch, rape, crime against women, sc/st act
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Zero: Aanand L Rai shares heartfelt message for SRK, Anushka and Katrina

2

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar speaks on leading stress-free life to migrant workers in UAE

3

Huawei announces world's most precise GPS tech with L5 L1 dual antenna

4

Final Cut Pro X introduces third-party workflow extensions

5

US Senate bill vows to get tough on robocalls, up penalties

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aaradhya Bachchan celebrated her 7th birthday and it was a very private, close-knit party which only involved her family i.e. the Bachchans.

Aaradhya celebrates her close-knit birthday with Big B, mom-dad

In another eventful day, couples like Amitabh Bachchan-Jaya and Harshvardhan Rane-Kim Sharma were spotted coming out together for professional purposes.

Work hard, party harder: Big B, Jaya unveil book, Kim, Rane make it official

It was time to exercise and get going and proof of that are B-Town celebs Kareena Kapoor Khan, Emraan Hashmi and Varun Dhawan who were out to take the sun!

Emraan goes high voltage for Cheat India; Kareena, Varun slay in gym wear

On the occasion of Chath Puja, Hrithik Roshan, who often keeps it low-key on other occasions, was spotted at the terrace. Not only that, celebs celebrated Milap Zaveri's birthday too.

Handsome meter on: Hrithik does Chath Puja; Sidharth, Aditya celebrate Milap's birthday

The newest pair in town, Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were quite the buzzing topic as their chemistry was quite visible not only on-screen but off-screen as well.

Kedarnath: Sara, Sushant sizzle at trailer launch and promotions

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham