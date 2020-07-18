Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 | Last Update : 04:38 PM IST

116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
  Metros   Mumbai  18 Jul 2020  Police arrests man who raped 40-year-old woman in Panvel quarantine centre
Metros, Mumbai

Police arrests man who raped 40-year-old woman in Panvel quarantine centre

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 18, 2020, 2:43 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2020, 2:44 pm IST

The accused has now himself tested positive for COVID-19.

Representational image.
 Representational image.

Mumbai: The Panvel taluka police has arrested a man for sexually assaulting a 40-year-old woman, who was admitted to a COVID-19 quarantine centre, in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The officials said that the accused, who had come to visit one of his corona positive relative quarantined there, has now himself tested positive for COVID-19.

The officials said that the accused had offered help to bring anything that the woman would need after he met her at the centre. After the acquaintance developed, the accused went on to take advantage and allegedly targeted her sexually. The officials have, however, not shared any information about the location of the crime scene.

“The complaint was lodged by the victim and the accused was arrested by the police soon after. The probe is on based on the details shared by the victim,” said a police officer, adding that a case of rape has been filed against the accused.

The woman has been found to be negative in the latest COVID test whereas the accused has tested positive. The accused has been placed under surveillance and he will be produced in a court after his quarantine period ends.

Tags: coronavirus in mumbai, covid 19 quarantine, quarantine centres, rape case, crimes against women
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From Metros

Policemen wearing face masks keep vigil at barricades of a coronavirus containment zone in Kolkata. The Union government has extended the ban on flights to the city in view of the growth in infectionsn. AP)

Ban on flights to Kolkata extended to July 31

Social events organised since the easing of the lockdown have been spreading the coronavirus in the old city of Hyderabad. (DC Photo)

Hyderabad's biz community in fright after sweet shop owner dies of Covid

Rescue team check debris at the site of building collapse. — Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Chawl collapses in Malvani after torrential rains batter Mumbai

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai. (ANI)

Don't compel police to use force to implement lockdown, warns Karnataka home minister

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham