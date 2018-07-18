The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 18, 2018 | Last Update : 04:07 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

After Andheri bridge collapse, Matunga foot over-bridge starts developing cracks

PTI
Published : Jul 18, 2018, 2:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 18, 2018, 2:30 pm IST

'The Matunga (west) FOB connected to the railway station was shut for public use last week after cracks were found on it,' official said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to close this FOB for people last week. (Photo: ANI | twitter)
 The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to close this FOB for people last week. (Photo: ANI | twitter)

Mumbai: A foot over-bridge (FOB) connected to the Matunga railway station on the Central Railway has been shut for public after cracks were found in it, civic officials said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) decided to close this FOB for people last week.

"The Matunga (west) FOB connected to the railway station was shut for public use last week after cracks were found on it. BMC's bridge department will soon come out with an inspection report in this regard," a ward official said. Any decision regarding its repair or re-opening will be taken as per the report, he added.

On July 3, a portion of Gokhale road over-bridge (ROB) had collapsed over the railway tracks at Andheri station, which left five people injured, including a 36-year-old woman who died few days later. The incident had paralysed the Western Railway's (WR) local train services on that day and also hit the operations of some long-distance trains.

Read: Part of Gokhale bridge collapses in Mumbai's Andheri, train services hit

On July 15, the WR had stopped the suburban train operations after a citizen alerted it about a "huge leakage" in Khar subway. After the call, the WR engineers had carried out an inspection of the leakage site. An official of the bridges department of the BMC said a structural audit of all the 274 bridges across the city was underway and an action plan for their repairs, maintenance and reconstruction would be prepared soon.

"Our department has been carrying out the structural audit of 274 bridges since the last year. The work is in the final stages," BMC chief engineer (bridges) Shitlaprasad Kori told PTI.

"Hopefully, we will soon prepare a list of bridges under various categories- those in good condition, requiring minor repairs, major repairs or requiring reconstruction," the official said. Of these 274 bridges spread across the city, 137 are located in the western suburbs, 60 in the eastern suburbs while 77 are in the main city.

Tags: bmc, cracks on bridge, andheri bridge collapse, matunga foot-over-bridge shut
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Kartik Aaryan signs another after Luka Chuppi, to star in Kannada-Telugu film remake

2

Open-air jail cafe, run by prisoners, big hit among tourists in Shimla

3

Katrina birthday: Deepika shocks with message, Alia proves all is well again

4

Rescued Thai boys may have 'cave disease'; here’s everything you need to know

5

First time in 80 years, Dalit groom takes out his baarat in UP's Kasganj

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif

Happy birthday Katrina Kaif: 5 things we must learn from the actress

Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir Kapoor in 'Sanju.'

Sanju still riding high on success, set to touch 300 crore by day end

Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan.

Vishwaroopam 2: Salman Khan to host Kamal Haasan on Dus Ka Dum 3 show

Arjun Kapoor

Not just Namastey England, Arjun Kapoor wants to do Katrina Kaif’s Singh Is King too?

Aamir Khan

Aamir Khan all set to look like spiritual guru Rajneesh Osho soon?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Veteran actress Ritu Bhaduri was cremated in Mumbai on Tuesday after her death earlier in the day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Rita Bhaduri: Celebrities pay last respects to veteran actress at funeral

Kamal Haasan was the guest on Salman Khan’s TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ along with stars from TV and music fraternity. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

2 superstars in 1 frame: Salman hosts Kamal; TV, music stars also present

Celebrity mothers spent time with their daughters abroad, while an expectant one revealed her excitement on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya-Aaradhya, Gauri-Suhana chill French way; Mira's cute expectant phase

The Kapoor family, Varun Dhawan, a filmmaker couple, a producer, a designer made 'Dhadak' screening truly special.

Dhadak screening: Varun flies back, Janhvi, Ishaan get goofy, Suhana skips

For the third day running, a screening of ‘Soorma’ was held in Mumbai for Bollywood celebrities on Friday, (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee-Diljit's Soorma hits theatres, Bollywood stars get special show

Bollywood celebrities attended a screening of the film ‘Soorma’ held in Mumbai on Thursday evening. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Diljit, Chitrangda, Angad-Neha, others watch Soorma pre-'Now Showing'

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham