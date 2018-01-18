The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jan 18, 2018 | Last Update : 07:37 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Israeli PM meets Baby Moshe at Nariman House after paying tributes to 26/11 victims

PTI
Published : Jan 18, 2018, 3:53 pm IST
Updated : Jan 18, 2018, 3:55 pm IST

Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 attacks.

Moshe came to Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago in the terror attack. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Moshe came to Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago in the terror attack. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday met 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks survivor Moshe Holtzberg at Nariman House.

Moshe's father Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka were killed at the Nariman House during the 2008 attacks.

The Jewish couple ran a cultural and outreach centre for the Chabad-Lubavitch movement at the Nariman House in south Mumbai's Colaba area.

Moshe came to Mumbai on Tuesday, returning to the place where he was orphaned nine years ago in the terror attack.

Netanyahu earlier on Thursday, paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The prime minister along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, laid wreath at the memorial of the terror attack victims, that claimed 166 lives, at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in south Mumbai under a heavy security blanket.

The Israeli prime minister also wrote a message in the visitor's book at the place.

Tags: 26/ 11 attacks, baby moshe, nariman house, benjamin netanyahu, devendra fadnavis
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Find out how Donald Trump changed social media

2

Australian Open: Leander Paes, Rohan Bopanna make winning start

3

Teenager has throat ripped open by sandwich he ate

4

Twinkle Khanna to talk about PadMan at The Oxford University

5

iPhone gets WhatsApp YouTube integration

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The traditional religious festival "Luminarias" is celebrated in honour of Saint Anthony, patron saint of animals. (Photo: AFP)

Horses purified by fire at Spain's La Luminarias festival

The aim of this is festival is not only to boost tourism but to exhibit the talent of the budding artists across different platforms.

Night Bazaar in Mumbai Shopping Festival sees people in galore

Lohri, a popular winter time Punjabi folk festival, is being celebrated all over India. From ethnic to fusion to outright whacky, we list places that will give let have some Lohri experience.

Celebrate Lohri with lip smacking delicacies at these place

The Black Nazarene was brought to Manila by missionaries in 1606 and is believed to have survived disasters and calamities (Photo: AFP)

Crowds throng iconic Christ statue as part of biggest religious celebration in Philippines

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham