The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 17, 2017 | Last Update : 10:08 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Rahane departs for 4 as Shanaka gets a wicket
 
Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai lady cop seeks approval for gender reassignment surgery

THE ASIAN AGE. | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 12:44 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 9:17 am IST

The patients require rehabilitation after surgery as well as hormone replacement therapy throughout their lifetime.

If she goes ahead with the surgery, Ms Deshpande would be the first female government servant to change her sex. (Representational image)
 If she goes ahead with the surgery, Ms Deshpande would be the first female government servant to change her sex. (Representational image)

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman constable attached to Beed city’s Majalgaon police station has requested the superintendent of the Beed police to allow her to undergo gender reassignment surgery. The officer, Smita Deshpande (name changed), has filed an application, which is currently pending in the establishment department of the Director General of Police’s (DGP) office.

Confirming the news, G Sreedhar, Superintendent of Beed said, “We have forwarded the application to the DGP’s office.” If she goes ahead with the surgery, Deshpande would be the first female government servant to change her sex.

Asked if Deshpande would able to continue her service after she gets permission for the surgery, Sreedhar said, “The final call will taken by a superior authority. There is no such rule or law about such matters. It’s a her personal matter and the decision to remain in the service would be hers.”    

Stating that she always felt that she’s a man trapped in woman’s body, Deshpande said, “I thought I wouldn’t be able to afford sex change surgery so I approached the doctors of JJ Hospital in Mumbai. After talking to senior doctors, I was happy to learn that it could be done. I have taken a call to go ahead with this surgery.”

Throwing light upon gender reassignment surgery, a doctor from the state-run hospital said, “It entails various stages. Sex change surgery is unlike any other routine surgery. It involves a multidisciplinary approach.” The doctors involved in such a process include a psychiatrist (for evaluation), and a team of surgeons, including a plastic surgeon, urologist, gynaecologist and an endocrinologist. The patients require rehabilitation after surgery as well as hormone replacement therapy throughout their lifetime.

Famous cases

  • Businessman Ajay Mafatlal of the Yogindra Mafatlal Group, who was born Aparna Mafatlal, underwent surgery in November 2003 at the age of 46.
  • Guwahati resident Bidhan Barua, who is now called Swati, underwent the surgery in 2013 after moving the high court to challenge her disapproving parents.
Tags: jj hospital, gender reassignment surgery, woman constable, smita deshpande
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

OnePlus 5T is official, with taller screen and reworked camera

2

This gold plated toilet created with 24 Louis Vuitton bags is bizarre

3

Forbes: Roger Federer overtakes Tiger Woods to become highest-paid athlete in sports

4

KFC introduces Christmas decoration replacing mistletoes with chicken wings

5

Oxford to soon introduce first-ever Hindi word of the year

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Chiang Mai is considered as one of the best places to experience the Loy Krathong festival in Thailand which is celebrated on the first full moon of the 12th traditional Thai calendar and which includes a theme float parade through town. (Photo: AFP)

People celebrate Loy Krathong festival in Thailand

The Jubilee Bull of Medinaceli is a traditional festive event dating back to the 16th century in which a bull, covered with mud from the legs to the head to avoid burns, wears on its horns a metal frame (gamella) on which two large balls of fire burn, while the animal is tied to a pole with a rope. (Photo: AFP)

Revelers celebrate Toro de Jubilo in Spain

Mumbai-Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe were seen playing cricket at Oval Maidan in Mumbai advocating for children’s right to play and learn during. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Belgian Royalty and Cricketer Virender Sehwag team up for Child Rights

The Dev Deepavali ("the Diwali of the Gods" or "Festival of Lights of the Gods") is the festival of Kartik Poornima celebrated in Varanasi. (Photos: Apratim Pal)

Celebrating the Diwali of the Gods in Varanasi

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham