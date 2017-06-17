The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jun 17, 2017 | Last Update : 03:47 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

1993 Mumbai serial blasts: Abu Salem, five others held guilty

THE ASIAN AGE. | KALPESH MHAMUNKAR
Published : Jun 17, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 17, 2017, 2:26 am IST

Abdul Qayyum was the lone accused who was acquitted of all charges.

File photo of Abu Salem. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 File photo of Abu Salem. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa, key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts that killed 257 people and left 713 injured, have been found guilty of conspiracy and terror activities by a special court.

Apart from Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in 2005, and Dossa, who was extradited from the UAE, the special Tada court also convicted Mohammed Tahir Merchant alias Tahir Takla, Karimullah Khan, Riyaz Siddiqui and Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan. Abdul Qayyum was the lone accused who was acquitted of all charges.

Salem was found guilty of transporting weapons from Gujarat to Mumbai ahead of the blasts, and Dossa, key mastermind of the strike, was convicted on charges of conspiracy and murder.

The court held all the accused guilty of involvement in criminal conspiracy and other charges under Tada, Indian Penal Code, Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

Special Tada judge Govind A. Sanap set Monday to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence to be awarded to the accused.

Shaikh has been told not to leave the country till the other accused receive their punishment.

“The first conspiratorial meeting that took place in Dubai in the case was held in the house of Mohammad Dossa, Mustafa Dossa’s brother. Mustafa Dossa was himself was present. They conspired to send in arms, explosives and spark riots against Hindus and the government. The conspiracy was hatched as a revenge of the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition,” Deepak Salve, the lawyer for the Central Bureau of Investigation, said.

a

The court maintained that Abu Salem and Mustafa Dossa, aides of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, were key conspirators and also instrumental in executing the serial blasts.

The extradition treaty that India signed with the Portuguese has a clause which states that Salem cannot be awarded death sentence by the Indian government.

In 2013, the court had dropped certain charges against Salem after the CBI moved a plea, saying those charges were against the extradition treaty between India and Portugal.

Speaking to The Asian Age, Shaikh said, “I have been in custody for the past 10 years and eight months. From the beginning I have been shouting that I am innocent. Had I been convicted, it would have been the most embarrassing thing to go through”

On March 12, 1993, a series of 12 explosions took place in Mumbai, between 1.30 pm and 3.40 pm, killing 257 people and destroying property worth `27 crore.

The blasts occurred at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Katha Bazaar, Lucky Petrol pump near Sena Bhavan, opposite Passport office near Century Bazaar, Fishermen’s colony at Mahim Causeway, at the basement of the Air India Building, Zaveri Bazaar, Hotel Sea Rock, Plaza Theatre, Centaur Hotel in Juhu, Sahar Airport (Bay no.54) and Centaur Hotel near the airport.

Main trial of 123 accused ended in 2006 with the conviction of 100. A total of 33 accused are absconding, including key conspirators Dawood Ibrahim, his brother Anees Ibrahim, Mustafa’s brother Mohammed Dossa and Tiger Memon.

Tags: abu salem, mustafa dossa, 1993 mumbai serial blasts
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

ICC Champions Trophy: Top 5 memorable India vs Pakistan clashes

2

Delhi girl to start Mumbai's first floating restaurant

3

Goat born with no eyes and human like lips branded evil

4

US teen shakes a leg on hospital bed after heart surgery

5

Kim Kardashian slammed for darkening skin tone in latest ad

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham