The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 16, 2017 | Last Update : 04:34 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Shiv Sena MLA says BJP offered Rs 5 crore to lure him

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMEY TIRODKAR
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 3:00 am IST

The BJP totally rejected the charges, calling Jadhav’s statement ‘an attempt to be in the limelight.

Chandrakant Patil
 Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: In a shocking claim, Shiv Sena Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kannad in Aurangabad, Harshwardhan Jadhav alleged that senior Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader and revenue minister Chandrakant Patil offered him Rs 5 crore recently for ditching the Sena and joining the BJP. He said similar offers have been made to 25 Shiv Sena MLAs.

The BJP has rejected the charges, calling it Mr Jadhav’s usual tactic to be in the limelight. However, the latest development is likely to worsen the already strained Shiv Sena-BJP relationship. Mr Jadhav told media, “PWD minister Chandrakant Patil offered me Rs 5 crore to join BJP. He also said that if I join the party then they would also look after my expenditure in by-elections. But I refused it completely.”

Mr Jadhav also claimed Mr Patil had tried to explain why he was making the offer. “We are frustrated with Shiv Sena. We want to form BJP’s single-handed government in the state. For that, the party is looking for such MLAs who would join and contest on our ticket,” Mr Jadhav quoted Mr Patil as saying.

The BJP completely rejected the charges. State BJP’s chief spokesperson Madhav Bhandari called Mr Jadhav’s statement ‘an attempt to be in the limelight.’ “BJP is the number one party in the state. We do not need to go this way to make our party strong,” he said.

“We will give tickets to our workers and see that they would win. BJP doesn’t want to poach other leaders when we have strong and dedicated workers across the state,” Mr Bhandari added.

Meanwhile, Sena Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Raut sought clarification from the BJP about the allegation. “BJP should clarify why they need to poach others’ MLAs when they claim that the state has a stable government” said Mr Raut. He also said no MLA from his party would join the BJP. “Shiv Sainiks are known for the integrity. And those have ditched that party are today facing an existential crisis in their political career. We are not worried about this attempt to break the Sena,” said Mr Raut.

After Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar recently, talks of political instability in the state government have taken root in state politics. In this backdrop, there is a buzz that Mr Thackeray is exploring the options the Sena would be left with if it were to walk out of the BJP government. Mr Jadhav’s claim is being interpreted in this backdrop. Mr Jadhav is a second-term MLA and earlier he was with the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from 2009 to 2014.

Tags: chandrakant patil, uddhav thackeray
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Delhi's Khan Market becomes world's 24th most expensive retail location

2

App threatening privacy made mandatory in China's Xinjiang

3

You won't believe how ex-'Batman' Christian Bale looks in his upcoming 'Backseat'

4

S Korea hospital under fire for forcing nurses to perform sexy dances for officials, patients

5

Obama's doodles sold for over USD 11,000 at auction

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham