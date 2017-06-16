Fadnavis says BJP ready for Maharashtra mid-term polls

The corridors of power in Maharashtra have been abuzz with reports of BJP’s preparations for mid term polls.

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for polls. “If someone wants to impel us to go for mid-term polls, I am confident we will be able to form a government again,” he stated, adding fuel to speculations that BJP is contemplating the option of mid-term polls in Maharashtra. However, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray dismissed it as an attempt to divert attention from the farmers’ loan waiver issue.

The corridors of power in Maharashtra have been abuzz with reports of BJP’s preparations for mid term polls. Its region-wise survey of seats in the event of snap polls has been published in media. Also the fact that Mr Fadnavis had initially asked for a four month-period to deliberate on loan waivers during his first meeting with farmers is being interpreted in political circles as BJP’s intention to go for elections in six months time after writing off farmer’s loans.

Also the fact that BJP national president Amit Shah is expected to be in Mumbai for three days from Friday and is scheduled to meet Mr Thackeray, has added more weight to the speculations.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Fadnavis said, “Some people were talking during the farmer’s agitation that we will bring down the government. They will withdraw support. I said we are ready for midterm polls.” Obviously indicating the Sena without directly naming them, the CM also referred to the recent civic polls held in the state. “People supported us in a way that was unprecedented in recent years of state politics. Even Congress and NCP never got such a huge response. It shows to people are still supporting us.”

Reacting to Mr Fadnavis’s statement, Mr Thackeray said, “The mid-term poll statement is a bid to divert attention from the loan waiver issue. If the loan waiver is not implemented then, an earthquake will come. It is an irony that those with money are talking about loan waivers.” Mr Thackeray warned the government that his party was observing the conditions to be drafted for the loan waiver. “The loan waiver given the last time had certain conditions attached to it. But we do not want there to be any conditions for the waiver this time,” he added. Rvenue minister Chandrakant Patil had met Mr Thackeray on Wednesday to discuss the loan waiver issue.