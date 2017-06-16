The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 16, 2017 | Last Update : 03:33 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Fadnavis says BJP ready for Maharashtra mid-term polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 16, 2017, 2:26 am IST
Updated : Jun 16, 2017, 2:36 am IST

The corridors of power in Maharashtra have been abuzz with reports of BJP’s preparations for mid term polls.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for polls. “If someone wants to impel us to go for mid-term polls, I am confident we will be able to form a government again,” he stated, adding fuel to speculations that BJP is contemplating the option of mid-term polls in Maharashtra. However, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray dismissed it as an attempt to divert attention from the farmers’ loan waiver issue.

The corridors of power in Maharashtra have been abuzz with reports of BJP’s preparations for mid term polls. Its region-wise survey of seats in the event of snap polls has been published in media. Also the fact that Mr Fadnavis had initially asked for a four month-period to deliberate on loan waivers during his first meeting with farmers is being interpreted in political circles as BJP’s intention to go for elections in six months time after writing off farmer’s loans.

Also the fact that BJP national president Amit Shah is expected to be in Mumbai for three days from Friday and is scheduled to meet Mr Thackeray, has added more weight to the speculations.

Speaking to reporters, Mr Fadnavis said, “Some people were talking during the farmer’s agitation that we will bring down the government. They will withdraw support. I said we are ready for midterm polls.”  Obviously indicating the Sena without directly naming them, the CM also referred to the recent civic polls held in the state. “People supported us in a way that was unprecedented in recent years of state politics. Even Congress and NCP never got such a huge response. It shows to people are still supporting us.”

Reacting to Mr Fadnavis’s statement, Mr Thackeray said, “The mid-term poll statement is a bid to divert attention from the loan waiver issue. If the loan waiver is not implemented then, an earthquake will come. It is an irony that those with money are talking about loan waivers.” Mr Thackeray warned the government that his party was observing the conditions to be drafted for the loan waiver. “The loan waiver given the last time had certain conditions attached to it. But we do not want there to be any conditions for the waiver this time,” he added. Rvenue minister Chandrakant Patil had met Mr Thackeray on Wednesday to discuss the loan waiver  issue.

Tags: devendra fadnavis, uddhav thackeray, mid term polls
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

India thrash Bangladesh to march ICC Champions Trophy final

2

Yoga with goats craze takes off in US

3

Priyanka beats Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot to become most popular actor on social media

4

Indian diner arrested for picking fight over being served onions at US eatery

5

US professor conducts evening exams for students fasting during Ramzan

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham