Thane: Man beheaded, head found wrapped in plastic bag; 1 arrested

Thane: A man was beheaded in Thane’s Badlapur township following which one person was arrested, police said on Thursday.

Some locals spotted the severed head wrapped in a plastic bag near a salon in Khatrap locality of Badlapur township in Thane on Wednesday morning.

They informed the police who then searched for the body and found it lying near an eatery in the same locality, the police said.

The deceased, identified as Sunil Achari, aged around 27, was staying at the house of Rajeshkumar Nepali (30), a cook working with the eatery near which the body was found, a police official said.

Since the recovery of the body, Nepali was not seen at his home.

Subsequently, the police launched a search for Nepali and he was nabbed on Wednesday from a train at Bhusawal railway station.

The deceased's mobile phone and his wrist watch were found in a bag recovered from the accused.

The Badlapur police have registered an offence under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) against the accused.

The police will bring the arrested to Badlapur for further probe in the matter, police said.

The motive behind the killing was yet to be ascertained, they added.