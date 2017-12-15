The Asian Age | News

Sena can ditch BJP and win in a year, says Aaditya Thackeray

Published : Dec 15, 2017, 5:43 am IST
Aaditya Thackeray was in Ahmednagar to attend a programme at New Arts College where he communicated with students.

 Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday said that the Sena would come to power on its own by withdrawing from the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government within a year. This has raised eyebrows however as Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that a decision about parting ways with the BJP would be taken at an appropriate time.

Speaking at Ahmednagar, Aaditya Thackeray said, “The Sena will withdraw from power and get elected single-handedly.

The Sena chief will decide when to withdraw from the alliance. However, all of you will have to come together to support the Sena and bring it to power.”

Aaditya Thackeray  was in Ahmednagar to attend a programme at New Arts College where he communicated with students. The Sena scion did not spare the BJP on several issues.

Aaditya Thackeray  also assured students that their issues would be resolved. Since the beginning of the year, the Sena and BJP have seen many flip-flops over continuing as alliance partners. They broke the alliance in February for the civic body polls, however, remained together at the Centre and in the state. Later, during the annual Dussehra rally of the party in September, Uddhav Thackeray cleared the air about the allies parting ways. He said that the Sena would take a decision at an appropriate time. However, the political atmosphere is such that the Shiv Sena is likely to withdraw support to the Maharashtra government.

Sources in the Shiv Sena said that party leaders would like to contest separate polls as they will not go with BJP in the next Assembly polls. So, a decision about breaking the alliance is likely to be taken at a later stage.

