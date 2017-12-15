The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 15, 2017 | Last Update : 04:43 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

PM Modi launches Kalvari, first indigenous Scorpene sub

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 15, 2017, 1:19 am IST
Updated : Dec 15, 2017, 3:02 am IST

The MDL is constructing six Scorpene class submarines with techcnology transfer from M/s Naval Group (formerly known as DCNS) of France.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first made-in-India Scorpene submarine INS Kalvari into the Indian Navy on Thursday in Mumbai.
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned the first made-in-India Scorpene submarine INS Kalvari into the Indian Navy on Thursday in Mumbai.

Mumbai: The INS Kalvari, the first of the six indigenously built Scorpene-class submarines, which will be built by 2020 with the help of France, was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai on Thursday. The submarine was built by the Mazgaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL).

The Prime Minister described INS Kalvari as a prime example of ‘Make in India.’ However, he refrained from making any political comment in his address at the function, which was under the scanner of the Election Commission.

Mr Modi also said that the road to development in the 21st century goes through the Indian Ocean, which is why the Indian Ocean has a special place in the policies of the government.

He added that the government’s policies and the bravery of the armed forces has ensured that the use of terrorism as a proxy war in Jammu and Kashmir has not been successful.

The commissioning of INS Kalvari has reaffirmed the giant strides taken by the MDL in the ongoing ‘Make In India’ programme, which is being actively implemented by the Department of Defence Production (MoD).

The MDL is constructing six Scorpene class submarines with techcnology transfer from M/s Naval Group (formerly known as DCNS) of France.

Commodore Rakesh Anand, chairman and managing director of MDL said, “The induction of INS Kalvari into the Indian Navy would be a game changer in underwater warfare.”

He added that the aspect pertaining to completion of all weapon firings prior to the commissioning of the submarine, was indeed an unique achievement.

The Scorpene submarine can undertake multifarious types of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance among others.

The submarine is designed to operate in all theatres, with means provided to ensure interoperability with other components of a Naval Task Force, making it a generational shift in submarine operations.

“Building the Scorpene was indeed a challenge as the complexity of the simplest of tasks increased exponentially as all the work was done in the most congested of spaces. This complexity was further aggravated by the stringent tolerances required to be achieved. However, these challenges were successfully overcome by MDL without any compromise on quality,” said a release issued by the Indian Navy.

Kalvari is named after the dreaded Tiger Shark, a deep sea predator. As is the tradition, ships and submarines belonging to the Navy, are re-incarnated after decommissioning. So it is with Kalvari.

The first Kalvari, commissioned on December 8, 1967, was also the first submarine of the Indian Navy. She was decommissioned on 31 May 1996, after almost 30 years of service to the nation.The experience and expertise that MDL has gained from the Scorpene project together with enhanced and upgraded infrastructure has ensured that the shipyard is fully geared for undertaking construction of the next generation of submarines.

Tags: ins kalvari, narendra modi, make in india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Conjoined twins in Mumbai separated after 12 hour surgery carried out by 20 doctors

2

Virat and Anushka are coming to Mumbai today from Italy? Here’s all you need to know

3

Twitter to roll out new 'tweetstorm' feature soon

4

15,000 diabetics sign petition to reduce glucostrips price in Mumbai

5

PCB raises objection to BCCI's FTP structure for 2019-23

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood actors were snapped at separate book launches in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Day of book launches: Salman, Katrina, Kangana do the honours for celebrities

The members of the Pataudi family came together to launch the book of Soha Ali Khan in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Famous family comes together to launch 'moderately famous' book

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham