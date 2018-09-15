The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 15, 2018 | Last Update : 01:47 PM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Bombay HC allows cancer-afflicted rape victim to terminate pregnancy

PTI
Published : Sep 15, 2018, 12:55 pm IST
Updated : Sep 15, 2018, 12:55 pm IST

According to the plea, the girl, who is now in the 24th week of her pregnancy, was raped this year and an FIR was registered in the case.

A bench of justices AS Oka and MS Sonak told the girl to visit the JJ Hospital at 11 am Saturday, and directed the dean of the hospital to ensure that medical termination of the pregnancy was performed by expert doctors expeditiously. (Photo: File)
 A bench of justices AS Oka and MS Sonak told the girl to visit the JJ Hospital at 11 am Saturday, and directed the dean of the hospital to ensure that medical termination of the pregnancy was performed by expert doctors expeditiously. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Friday permitted a 14-year-old rape victim afflicted with cancer to medically terminate her pregnancy which is now in the 24th week.

A bench of justices AS Oka and MS Sonak told the girl to visit the JJ Hospital at 11 am Saturday, and directed the dean of the hospital to ensure that medical termination of the pregnancy was performed by expert doctors expeditiously.

The girl's parents had approached high court on Wednesday seeking permission for the medical termination of pregnancy.

According to the plea, the girl, who is now in the 24th week of her pregnancy, was raped earlier this year and an FIR was registered in the case.

However, her pregnancy, resulting from the rape, was detected only recently when she went to a local hospital for her chemotherapy session.

She has been suffering from blood cancer since 2010, her lawyer Kuldeep Nikam told the court.

The girl's father is a daily wage labourer and her mother works as a domestic help.

After learning about the pregnancy, they approached an NGO which helped them get in touch with advocate Kuldeep Nikam, who filed the plea in the high court.

The bench had earlier directed the dean of the JJ Hospital to constitute a panel of expert doctors, including a psychiatrist, to assess the girl's health condition and to suggest whether medical termination of the pregnancy at such a late stage can be permitted.

After perusing the report Friday, the bench granted relief to the girl.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act permits abortions after consultation with one doctor up to 12 weeks.

Between 12 and 20 weeks, medical opinion of two doctors is required in such cases where the foetus has abnormalities, or in which the pregnant woman faces risks to her physical or mental well-being due to continuing with the pregnancy.

Beyond the 20-week limit, exceptions are legally permissible only if continuation of the pregnancy poses a threat to the life of the unborn child or the mother.

The bench also suggested that the girl's parents approach the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority to seek legal and financial assistance for the girl's education and well-being in the future.

Justice Oka said that in the past, in a similar case, the MSLSA and some members of the bar had helped sponsor the education of a minor rape victim.

Advocate Nikam informed the bench that while the girl used to go to school earlier, she had discontinued her studies following the rape incident.

Tags: bombay high court, terminate pregnancy, rape, crime against women, jj hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Thugs Of Hindostan: Big B, Aamir Khan film to be introduced through motion posters!

2

Mercedes-Benz CLA Urban Sport launched

3

Rajkumar Hirani accepts he made changes in Sanju script to create empathy for Dutt

4

Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor turns photographer for sun-kissed Alia Bhatt, see photo

5

Tiger breaks silence on Hrithik-Disha controversy, reacts to SOTY 2 no-kissing clause

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

Lord Ganesha is elephant-headed son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is considered as symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune. (Photos: PTI, AP)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: India gears up to celebrate Ganeshotsav

The fair, which featured comedic acts and acrobats, was part of Lollapalooza, an annual music festival that started in the United States in 1991 (Photo: AFP/Instagram)

Revellers join the party as Lollapalooza music festival in Berlin enters its foiurth year

A classical vocalist whose pageant platform is "advocating for the arts," Franklin sang an operatic selection from the opera La Boheme on Sunday night. (Photos: AP)

Miss America 2019: New York's Nia Franklin wins coveted crown

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham