Slimmer Eman Ahmed still big for scan machine

Eman arrived in Mumbai on February 11 and weighed 500 kg. After surgery, Eman’s weight was 340 kg.

Mumbai: Egyptian national Eman Ahmed (36) may have shed 242 kilograms, but doctors treating her are in a fix because they are unable to get her CT scan done to decipher her neurological issues. Although she weighs 258 kg now, the problem is that Eman still does not fit inside the CT scan machine. According to doctors, a person weighing up to 110-120 kg can be accommodated inside the Computed Tomography (CT) scanner. The CT scan is necessary to find out what is causing the seizures, ever since Ms Eman had a paralysis attack three years ago.

Bariatric surgeon, Dr Muffazal Lakdawala who is treating Ms Eman said she has lost half of her weight in two months. “So obesity related disorder are vanished from her body. The only problem is that she has seizures, which is a neurological disorder. We are unable to get her CT-scan to find out the exact cause, since nobody has the machine where she can be scanned for her seizures,” he explained.

Ms Eman still does continue to face minor difficulty on the right side of her body. The hospital has been using oral medication to thin her blood so that there are no clots

Neurologist Dr Arun Shah said that she has had seizures twice in a week. “We have given her medicines to control it. We are unable to get a CT scan done to ascertain the exact reason,” he said.

As part of her treatment, Ms Eman is undergoing passive physiotherapy, which involves massages to burn fat and blood circulation. The doctors have now decided to upgrade to active physiotherapy, which involves actual exercise. Ms Eman’s heart, kidneys and lungs are functioning better now. Her creatinine levels were high but after the surgery is under control.