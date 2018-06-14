On birthday, Raj Thackeray gifts discount of upto Rs 9 on fuel in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers, who were at petrol pumps, will pay the differential amount to petrol pumps at the end of the day.

Mumbai: It is Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray's birthday today and the two-wheeler owners are a happy lot as they got a discount of Rs 4 to Rs 9 per litre on selected petrol pumps in Maharashtra.

Long queues of two-wheelers were seen at petrol pumps on Thursday as a majority of people got their tanks full and extended their greetings to Raj Thackeray who turns 50 today.

Sagar, a two-wheeler vehicle owner, said, that they have been hit the most by recent rise in fuel price. "It's for the first time that I have been able to get a tank full in my vehicle. It's a huge relief," he said.

"Like Thackeray ji, I hope Modi ji also reduces the prices and gives relief to youngster like us as salaries are also very less these days," he added.

On Thursday, petrol in Maharashtra fetched Rs 84.26. Party workers, who were present at petrol pumps, were monitoring and keeping records and said will pay the differential amount to the petrol pumps at the end of the day.

One of the party workers told news agency ANI, "The waiver is being offered since 8 am in the morning and will continue till afternoon. Two-wheeler owners will be paying Rs 4-5 less at selected petrol stations in Maharashtra."

"In Mumbai's Shivadi Assembly Constituency, we are giving a relief of Rs 9 per litre on petrol," party workers said.

In March, Raj Thackeray had launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government, calling for opposition unity and a "Modi-mukt Bharat" by 2019.

"India got its first Independence in 1947, second in 1977 (after the post-Emergency elections), and 2019 can bring a third Independence if India becomes 'Modi-mukt'," the MNS chief had said.

Raj Thackeray had also alleged that government is trying to control media, judiciary and institutions like CBI.