Maha urges rich farmers to give up govt’s loan waiver

Published : Jun 14, 2017, 1:21 am IST
 Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: In a bid to bring down the burden on the state exchequer, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday, urged the financially sound farmers to voluntarily give up the loan waiver facility.

Quite like the centre’s appeal on the subsidy for gas cylinders, the state hopes to save some funds, as well as ensure that only needy farmers receive the benefit. We could save around Rs 5,000 crore.

Revenue minister Chandrakant Patil, who is one of the members of the committee appointed to decide on criteria for loan waiver, appealed to the financially sound farmers to give up on the waiver. “When Prime Minister Narendra Modiji had appealed to the people to give up their subsidy on LPG gas cylinders, about two crore people heeded his call. After the appeal, I have received a few messages and calls from some farmers who are willing to let go the loan waiver, as they have other sources of income,” he said.

A BJP MLA, Rahul Kul from Daund in Pune district, has also written to the Chief Minister saying that he did not want the loan waiver.

Former MLA from Amalner, Sahebrao Patil has also said no to the waiver, Patil said.

Speaking on criteria for the loan waiver, the revenue minister said that tax paying farmers and four wheeler owners should not get the benefit. “We are expecting to save Rs 4,000 crore by excluding tax paying farmers from the loan waiver bracket. Another Rs 1,000 crore can be saved if farmers with four wheelers are omitted. We will soon fix the criteria after talking with the farmers leaders,” Mr Patil added.

He said a government resolution would soon be released on giving Rs 10,000 advance to the farmers for the up coming sowing season. “We will issue the resolution today so that the banks can give Rs 10,000 in advance to the farmers. The loan waiver will only come after the terms and conditions are finalised by the committee.”

According to sources in the government, the farmers who have received loans till June 2016, will benefit from the waiver. But agriculture minister Pandurang Phundkar said nothing had been decided as yet. “We have sought information from our departments and also from the various farmers’ organisations. Let them also come up with suggestions on the loan waiver. As of now, there is nothing concrete about the waiver. We can only ensure that the needy farmers receive help, even if they have more land holding,” he said.

