Vivek Oberoi donates 25 flats to Sukma martyrs’ families

Twenty five Central Reserve Paramilitary Force jawans were killed in Sukma.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi’s real estate company, Karrm Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., has donated 25 flats to Thane-based families of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers who lost their lives in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district after a group of Naxalites ambushed a road opening party (ROP) in March.

The 25 flats will be allotted in Oberoi’s projects i.e. Karrm Residency and Karrm Panchtatva – phase 1, 2 and 3, in Shahapur district of Thane. Of these, 12 flats have been allotted in Karrm Residency and 13 in Karrm Panchtatva in Shahapur. Of the 25 flats, four have already been allotted to the families of four martyrs - Saindane Udesing, Premdas Mendhe, Nandkumar Atram and Manhesh Pandey of the 219 batallions – who lost their lives in the Naxal attack.

Karrm Infrastucture had written to the inspector general of police in March to inform about allotting the 25 flats and wrote again on May 4, saying it had already allotted four of the flats and reserved the remaining 21 in Karrm Residency and Karrm Panchtatva projects in Shahapur. The infrastructure company asked the CRPF to give a detailed list of the remaining 21 families of the martyrs.

Despite several attempts by The Asian Age to contact Oberoi, he was unavailable for comment. Recently, another Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar donated Rs 1.08 crore to the families of 12 CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the same Naxal attack. Kumar also launched a mobile application named “Bharat Ke Veer” which allows anyone to make direct monetary donations to the families of deceased soldiers of paramilitary forces.