Ola cab driver beaten to death by speeding bikers in Mumbai, 3 held

Mumbai: In a case of road rage, three scooter-borne youths allegedly killed an Ola cab driver on Monday night near Shivaji Nagar, Govandi after he argued with them for attempting to overtake the car at around 11 pm. Incensed at the driver's objections, the trio allegedly thrashed driver, Salim Gulam Shaikh (38) to death with a rod they found lying on the street.

The Shivaji Nagar police nabbed the three accused, who had fled the spot after assaulting the driver, on Tuesday evening on the basis of CCTV footage procured from near the spot.

Shaikh, who stayed at Shivaji Nagar was rushed to a local hospital by local residents but he succumbed to his injuries.

Police sources said that Shaikh sustained severe head injuries and his spinal-cord was damaged.

Shaikh is survived by his wife, a physically challenged son and an eight-month-old infant.

The victim was on his way home when the trio attacked him near the Bombay City hospital on Eastern Express Highway.

The three accused were continuously trying to overtake the victim, which irritated the latter. When the accused finally overtook the Ola car, they started hurling abuses at the driver by getting close to the car's driver's window, said a police source.

Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Narute said, "We have registered a case of murder against the three who is identified as Imran Ali Shaikh (19), Wajid Haider (20) and Bhondu." He added, "We have scanned the CCTV cameras of the area and zeroed in on the accused who are also residents of the same locality and arrested them."

Police officer Amogaiddha Olekar said, "The Ola cab driver, Shaikh, had an altercation with the three men after his cab brushed past their Activa bike while overtaking it. The accused first slapped the driver and later they started beating him up badly. The driver finally collapsed because of heavy bleeding. The accused immediately fled from the spot."