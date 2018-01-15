The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 15, 2018 | Last Update : 07:15 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

Mumbai: 6 bodies recovered after ONGC chopper crashes in Arabian Sea

PTI
Published : Jan 14, 2018, 9:23 pm IST
Updated : Jan 14, 2018, 9:27 pm IST

Bodies of ONGC officials P N Srinivasan, R Saravanan, Jose Antony, Pankaj Garg and one of the pilots Capt R Ohatkar, have been identified.

During the Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations on January 14, 2018 the VDR of the chopper has been recovered. Search operation is on for the remaining debris of the production chopper VT PWA. (Photo: ANI)
 During the Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations on January 14, 2018 the VDR of the chopper has been recovered. Search operation is on for the remaining debris of the production chopper VT PWA. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: Six bodies including that of all the five ONGC officers and one of the two pilots of ill-fated Pawan Hans chopper, which crashed in Arabian Sea on Saturday, have been recovered.

While the search is on for the remaining one person, the ill-fated Chopper's VDR too has been recovered, ONGC said in a statement.

Bodies of ONGC officials P N Srinivasan, R Saravanan, Jose Antony, Pankaj Garg and one of the pilots Capt R Ohatkar, have been identified, the statement said. "The identification process for the sixth body is still on."

"During the Search and Rescue (SAR) Operations on January 14, 2018 the VDR of the chopper has been recovered. Search operation is on for the remaining debris of the production chopper VT PWA," it said.

ONGC and Coast Guard vessels: CG-268, CG-241, CG-314, Suriya-3, and CG-769, Samudra Sevak, HAL Anant, TAG-20, TAG 17, TAG-15, OSVs LJ Johnson and BS Negi and Ocean Crewser-III have been relentlessly combing the area.

The search operation is being steered by the ONGC top management led by Shashi Shanker, CMD ONGC.

Shanker, who has been camping in Mumbai to oversee the search operations as well as ensuring all support for the bereaved families, has stated that a high level independent investigation will be immediately instituted to ascertain the reasons.

The recovered bodies of ONGC executives, after necessary procedures, have been handed over to the family members and two families have taken the bodies to their native places for last rites as desired by them. ONGC is extending all possible help to the bereaved families in this hour of grief and crisis, it said in the statement.

Tags: ongc, arabian sea, chopper crashed, indian coast guard
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

‘Sh**hole’ projected on Trump International hotel after controversial remark

2

Facebook might launch its first home video chat service – Portal

3

Cryptocurrency rivals snap at Bitcoin's heels

4

Only 12 per cent of employees are fully aware of their organisation’s IT security policies

5

Odisha man carves mountains single-handedly to send children to school

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aamir Khan's ambitious tournament to eradicate drought in Maharashtra was launched by eminent personalities in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup in presence of Fadnavis, Tata, Ambani

Aishwara Rai Bachchan was present at an event in Dubai for a leading interantional watch brand she endroses. (Photo: Instagram/ _aishwaryaraibachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan grabs spotlight with her style at Dubai event

A screening of the upcoming adult comedy 'Kaalakaandi' was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

It's show time: Saif's family and other stars watch his quirky act

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham