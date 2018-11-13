The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 13, 2018 | Last Update : 08:35 AM IST

Metros, Mumbai

AI director fails pre-flight alcohol test, grounded

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 13, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Nov 13, 2018, 6:35 am IST

The DGCA had then, in February, 2017, suspended his licence for three months.

Pre-flight alcohol consumption or consumption during flight as per the above rules is not allowed since it jeopardises air-safety.
 Pre-flight alcohol consumption or consumption during flight as per the above rules is not allowed since it jeopardises air-safety.

New Delhi: The aviation regulator DGCA on Monday suspended the pilot licence of Air India’s Director (Operations) Capt. A.K. Kathpalia for a period of three years after he failed a pre-flight breath-analyser test for alcohol consumption on Sunday in New Delhi. The licence suspension is for three years as Capt. Kathpalia had already allegedly committed a related offence earlier, that of skipping his breathanalyser test on a previous occasion last year.

The DGCA had then, in February, 2017, suspended his licence for three months.

According to rules, if a pilot fails the breath-analyser test or misses a breath-analyser test, the suspension of licence is for three months but if he either fails the test twice or fails it once and misses it on the second occasion, the licence suspension is for three years. If the pilot fails the test thrice, his licence is cancelled.

On Monday, DGCA sources said, “In case of Capt. Kathpalia being detected (Breath-analyser) BA positive (for alcohol-consumption) on November 11, 2018, the privileges of his licence have been suspended for a period of three years from 11.11.2018 as per the provisions of applicable regulations.”

According to news agency reports earlier on Sunday, Capt. Kathpalia failed to clear the pre-flight breath-analyser test before he was to operate an Air India flight from New Delhi to London on Sunday afternoon following which he was immediately grounded by the national carrier.

Air India sources said that as of now, Capt. Kathpalia would continue to perform only administrative duties as director (operations) till further orders and would not be operating flights. Incidentally, he is also on the airline’s board of directors.  

Rules of aviation regulator DGCA state, “As per the provision of Rule 24 of the Aircraft Rules, ‘no person acting as, or carried in aircraft for the purpose of acting as pilot, commander, navigator, engineer, cabin crew or the other operating member of the crew thereof, shall have taken or used any alcoholic drink, sedative, narcotic, or stimulant drug preparation within 12 hours of the commencement of the flight or taken or use any such preparation in the course of the flight... .”

Pre-flight alcohol consumption or consumption during flight as per the above rules is not allowed since it jeopardises air-safety.

As DGCA rules point out, “Alcohol present in the body even in small quantities jeopardises flight safety on several counts and is likely to adversely affect an aviator well into the hangover period. ... Consumption of alcohol results in significant deterioration of psychomotor performance and decreases the amount of mental capacity available to deal with many essential tasks involved in the conduct of safe flight. Should an emergency occur in-flight, the crew member under the influence of alcohol is not capable of dealing with the problem.”

Tags: dgca, air india

MOST POPULAR

1

Chhattisgarh polls: 100-year-old woman casts vote in Dornapal district

2

Martin Sheen missing in Malibu Fire: Son Charlie's tweet helps news crew find his parents

3

Watch: Ranveer thanks fans for wishing him Shaadi Mubarak before leaving for Italy

4

Thugs of Hindostan box-office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s film witnesses big fall

5

Stephen Hawking's thesis and wheelchair sell for $1 million

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sunday is the ideal time to be spent with friends and family, and our Bollywood celebs seem to have done the same thing, doing what and who they love. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Couple time for Virushka, Tiger, Disha; Alia, Ranbir spend day differently

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have been one of the most loved and respected jodis of Bollywood and them coming together at any given point of time is simply worth a watch!

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan come together for KIFF 2018

Just a few days from now, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be officially married and the fans are waiting for the big day with bated breaths. The 'Wedding of the Year' is set to take place on November 14 and 15 in Italy. Deepika and Ranveer were spotted leaving Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday morning. Check out exclusive photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh leave for their wedding

Thugs Of Hindostan got a grand Diwali release on Thursday and it was witnessed by the biggest celebs in India including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray. Aamir Khan also invited his successful helmers Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal) and Ashutosh Gowariker (Lagaan).

Aamir's directors Nitesh, Ashutosh, legends Sachin, Thackeray watch TOH

Knowing how much time the industry demands, it is quite a relief to see couples like Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani take out time to be with each other.

Couples day out: Aamir, Kiran, Ranveer, Deepika, Tiger, Disha in the city

Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash at her house which was not only attended by TV celebs but also our Bollywood hotties Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others.

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash turns starry with Shraddha, Kriti, Kiara, KJo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham