Mumbai: 20-year-old medical student commits suicide in hostel room

ANI
Published : Sep 13, 2017, 9:51 am IST
Updated : Sep 13, 2017, 9:52 am IST

Nair Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Mumbai: A 20-year-old medical student committed suicide by hanging herself in Mumbai's Nair Hospital Hostel.

The medical student, identified as Bhagyalakshmi Gautamchand, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her hostel room on Tuesday at around 1 pm.

A case of accidental death has been registered at the Kalachowki Police Station and the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.

As per the police, the girl committed suicide due to exam stress.

Tags: nair hospital hostel, suicide, bhagyalakshmi gautamchand, accidental death
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

