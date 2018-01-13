Congress wants Nitin Gadkari to say sorry for Navy slur

Party says min hitting back for Navy’s no to floating jetty.

Mumbai: The state Congress has hit out at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for “insulting the Indian Navy” and demanded an apology from him. Mr Gadkari triggered off a controversy at a function in Mumbai on Thursday, when he said that he would not give the Navy an inch of land for housing in South Mumbai. The Congress has termed this statement irresponsible and disrespectful. Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant reacted strongly to Mr Gadkari’s statement suggesting Navy officers be sent to the border.

“Mr Gadkari should apologise for insulting the Indian Navy by saying that he would not give an inch of land to Navy officers in Mumbai, and asking them to go to the Pakistan border. We condemn these remarks,” said the Maharashtra Congress spokesperson.

Wondering why all Navy officials need to stay in posh South Mumbai, the minister had said, “Actually, the Navy is needed at the border from where terrorists sneak in. Why does everyone (in the Navy) want to stay in south Mumbai? They (Navy) had come to me, asking for a plot (of land). I will not give even an inch of land. Please don’t come to me again.” Mr Gadkari’s public displeasure came in the backdrop of the Navy declining permission for building a floating jetty at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai, where a floating hotel and seaplane service are being planned.

Mr Sawant asked why Mr Gadkari was insisting on a floating hotel which can be a threat to Mumbai’s security. “This should be probed.” He alleged that BJP’s patriotism was a sham and was not applicable to private companies. He claimed that the Navy took objection to helipad and redevelopment projects in south Mumbai due to security issues.

This is what Gadkari said

