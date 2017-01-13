The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 13, 2017

Mumbai

Indian Navy gets a boost with launch of INS Khanderi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 13, 2017, 5:43 am IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2017, 6:30 am IST

The vessel is among six submarines being built at Mazagon docks in collaboration with a French company, DCNS.

INS Khanderi is launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd on Thursday. (Photo: Shripad Naik)
 INS Khanderi is launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd on Thursday. (Photo: Shripad Naik)

Mumbai: India added another strong vessel to its naval might with the launch of its second Scorpene -class submarine INS Khanderi on Thursday. INS Khanderi, which was launched at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), combines superior stealth technology with an ability to launch crippling attacks with torpedoes and missiles.

The submarine has been indigenously built and is expected to undergo extensive trials at sea and harbour till December 2017 to test all its equipments before it is commissioned into the Indian Navy. Union minister of state (MoS) for defence, Subhash Bhamre, was present at the function along with his wife, Bina Bhamre, who launched the submarine. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba was also present on the occasion.

The arrival of INS Khanderi is a boost to India’s naval ranks amid increased activities of China in the Indian Ocean and Pakistan’s attempts to acquire a nuclear-powered submarine from the Communist neighbour. The vessel is among six submarines being built at Mazagon docks in collaboration with a French company, DCNS. The first one, INS Kalvari, is completing sea trials and will be commissioned shortly into the Navy, a defence official said.

INS Khanderi is named after the Island fort of Maratha forces, which played a vital role in ensuring their supremacy at sea in the late 17th century. Khanderi (Official name Kanhoji Angre Island) is located 5 km off the coast of Maharashtra (off Thal, Kihim) and 20 km south of Mumbai. In 1998, Khanderi island was renamed Kanhoji Angre Island in honour of the Maratha General Kanhoji Angre.

Salient features of vessel
INS Khanderi can undertake various types of missions including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, mine laying and area surveillance. The submarine also includes the ability to launch attacks with torpedoes, as well as tube-launched anti-ship missiles, whilst underwater or on surface.

