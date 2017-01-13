The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jan 13, 2017

Mumbai

Bhujbal case: Court accepts Damania's plea, Bombay HC to initiate contempt proceedings

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 13, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2017, 5:50 pm IST

AAP leader Anjali Damania had accused JJ Hospital of 'sheer negligence' for allowing Chhagan Bhujbal to stay at Bombay Hospital.

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (Photo: PTI)
 NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Friday accepted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activist Anjali Damania’s plea accusing JJ Hospital and Arthur Road Jail in Mumbai of ‘sheer negligence’ for allowing Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal to stay at Bombay Hospital without any need.

The PMLA court referred the matter to the Bombay High Court for initiating contempt proceedings.

Lahane appeared before the PMLA court in December and denied allegations that he misused the court’s order.

Special PMLA court judge PR Bhavake had summoned Lahane while hearing the application filed by AAP activist Anjali Damania.

Damania also alleged that Bhujbal was as fit as cricketer Virat Kohli and did not require staying in hospital for any medical treatment. On the other hand, Lahane informed the court that he has already filed his reply on November 30, and he stands by what he has said in it. He said he does not have anything to add to what he has already mentioned.

Lahane in his reply said the decision of performing coronary angiography in J.J. Hospital or Bombay Hospital needs to be taken by the superintendent, Mumbai Central prison.

According to Lahane’s reply, Bhujbal had already been handed over to jail authorities on November 2, by JJ Hospital. It says JJ Hospital does not have any role in Bhujbal’s stay in Bombay Hospital.

“Hence my humble submission to the court is that the dean of JJ Hospital has not misused and breached order of this court and there is no lapse on my part in the treatment of said prisoner,” said the reply.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a multi-crore money laundering case against Bhujbal, his son Pankaj and nephew Sameer. The agency had already arrested Bhujbal and Sameer and both were in judicial custody.

However, Bhujbal was later sent to JJ Hospital for medical tests and then transferred to Bombay Hospital to get a ‘thallium scam’ done. The NCP leader, however, stayed there for a longer period and Damania alleged that the test didn’t even require admission as it could have been done as an outpatient also.

Owing to criticism that he was receiving preferential treatment there, Bhujbal was once again shifted to JJ Hospital the following week.

Meanwhile, during the hearing of a public interest litigation, the division bench headed by Chief Justice Manjula Chellur ordered an investigation into the disproportionate assets complaint filed by Damania with the Anti-Corruption Bureau disclosing disproportionate assets of  `2,653 crore allegedly held by Bhujbal and his family.

